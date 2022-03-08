Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The need to reduce the level of pollution and increased investment by the government is driving the demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations:

The market intelligence study Electric Vehicle Charging Stations weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the number of electric vehicles and advancement in technology will drive the demand for the market.

To promote the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a lot of governments at various levels have crafted regulations through mandating the "make-ready" infrastructure in buildings. Governments all over the world are investing heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide ample opportunities for the OEMs to expand their revenue and business. The recent advancements in the technology of EVs have provided a lucrative opportunity for its growth to transform the transportation sector. The electric vehicles are anticipated to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional fuel vehicles, due to the increased production volumes and reduction in battery costs during the forecast period.

However, the high cost required in the overhaul, initial investment, and maintenance is hampering the market's development. The dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, local air pollution, and resulting climate change impacts, and low oil usage from the transportation sector owing to the usage of electric vehicles promise a breakthrough in the future transportation sector.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments. The study further analyzes competitive developments including but not restricted to collaborations, joint ventures, investments, acquisitions and mergers.

Top Companies Operating in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market and Profiled in the Report are:

ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.

Regional analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Key Highlights From The Report

CCS (Combined Charging System) is an open and universal charging standard for electric vehicles and covers single-phase AC, three-phase AC, and DC High-Speed Charging in both the European region and the US.

Level 2 charging stations use either single or three-phase AC power from the grid. AC level 2 is a 240-volt AC plug that requires the installation of home charging equipment. Level 2 charging can take place between 3 and 8 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle, and the charging rate falls within a range of 3kW to 20kW.

The fixed chargers are available both indoor and outdoor with the right charging connection to suit the driver's requirements based on where the electric vehicle is parked. The fixed chargers are quick to plug in and convenient to time charging to start with the onset of the overnight tariff.

The research weighs upon various problems and solutions related to the import and export status, supply chain management, channel distribution, demand and supply and gross margin that often bother expansive as well as new entrants A thorough analysis of market players dominating the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market and their winning strategies to remain competitive and ahead in the market adds granularity to the intelligence report. The definitive study explores the recent events in the industry from acquisition and mergers, product launches, technology innovation and product pipeline to underline the future potential or prospects of the business.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market on the basis of charging infrastructure type, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

