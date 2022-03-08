Vegan Food Market to Hit USD 61.35 Billion by 2028 | Vegan Food Industry Revenue, and exhibit a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period 2021 - 2028

Companies covered in vegan food market Danone S.A. (Paris, France) Conagra, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (New York, U.S.) Axiom Foods, Inc. (Los Angeles, U.S.) DAIYA FOODS INC. (Burnaby, Canada) Alpro (Wevelgem, Belgium) Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.) Amy’s Kitchen (California, U.S.) Impossible Foods Inc. (California, U.S.) Beyond Meat (California, U.S.) Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.) Tofutti Brands, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan food market size was valued at USD 23.31 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 26.16 billion in 2021 to USD 61.35 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period. Rising demand for the product and increasing health consciousness are expected to bolster the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Vegan Food Market, 2021-2028.”

Strong demand for alternative dairy products and meat substitute products is expected to boost the adoption of vegan food. Rising awareness regarding the product’s benefits is expected to boost production adoption. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among consumers leads to the adoption of nutritional meat alternatives. Moreover, companies launch different and innovative products to improve their consumer base and enhance their brand image. These factors may propel market development in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for Healthy Vegan Products to Bolster Market Development

This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for healthy vegan products. Despite the increase in cases, the demand for healthy products is expected to increase rapidly. Furthermore, the rising adoption of online shopping and e-commerce is expected to boost the adoption of food products. Moreover, the rising demand for a healthy and nutritional diet is expected to foster market development. These factors may propel market growth during the pandemic.

Market Segments:



Product Type, Distributional Channel, and Region Are Studied

By product type, the market is segmented into:

vegan meat

vegan milk

As per distributional channel, it is categorized into:

online retails

convenience stores

supermarkets/hypermarkets

Geographically, it is grouped into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving & restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Products to Boost Market Progress

Strong demand for sustainable materials for food packaging and rise in awareness of animal cruelty are expected to bolster market development. The rising demand for innovative products is expected to bolster industry development. Furthermore, innovative products are expected to bolster market development. As per the information published by a science journal, dairy and meat products generate approximately 60% greenhouse gasses from the agricultural sector. These factors may drive the vegan food market growth.

However, the rising cost of vegan products is expected to bolster market development.

Regional Insights



Presence of Vegetarian Population to Boost Market Growth in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the vegan food market share due to the presence of vegetarian population in India. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 9.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge part of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, rising investments in innovative and novel products are expected to foster market development. These factors may propel market development in the coming years.

In North America, many vegan food consumers are expected to boost the product adoption. Furthermore, rising climate awareness and increasing partnerships among brands are expected to drive the growth of the industry.

In Europe, the presence of major consumer’s vegan consumers and major food chains such as Starbucks and Domino’s is expected to boost market development. Furthermore, rising climate awareness, vegan diet adoption, and the adoption of flexitarian diet are expected to nurture development.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market introduce novel products to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, the U.S. retail corporation Target announced a sub-brand titled “Good & Gather Plant-based " in May 2021. The company aims to announce 30 novel plant-based vegan foods under the brand through this launch. Furthermore, companies devise research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to boost their market position. In addition, the rising adoption of technologically advanced production techniques may enable companies to reduce costs, enhance the production capacity, improve productivity, and achieve goals.

Industry Development

February 2021: France-based company Danone completed the acquisition of Follow Your heart for USD 6 million. The company aims to improve its capabilities to develop and launch novel vegan products in the industry.

