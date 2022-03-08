Submit Release
UNESCO Office stands committed to contributing to women`s empowerment in Afghanistan and building future generations of leaders for gender equality

On International Women`s Day, UNESCO reiterates that gender equality and women’s empowerment cannot only be achieved by advocating for equal access to rights. Through its Education, Culture, and Communication and Information (CI) programmes, UNESCO in Afghanistan stands committed to contribute to building future generations of leaders (both men and women) for gender equality and women`s empowerment in Afghanistan, and for women and girls to have their proper role in the development of their country and communities. 

