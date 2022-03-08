Peru's Federation of Journalists Expresses Will to Engage in Solid Partnership with MAP

MOROCCO, March 8 - The deputy-president of the Federation of Journalists of Peru (FPP), Ricardo Sanchez Serra, expressed, Monday, the willingness of this professional organization to engage in a solid partnership with the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

The establishment of a partnership between MAP and FPP will provide the opportunity to further promote the cultures of the two countries on both sides, through an exchange of media and information, Sanchez Serra told M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel, after talks with the Director General of MAP, Khalil Hachimi Idrissi.

The Peruvian Federation, which has nearly 10,000 journalists, is very interested in establishing a media partnership with the Moroccan agency, which will benefit the peoples of both countries for a better opening on the other, as well as on two continents, Africa and Latin America, said Sanchez Serra, who was accompanied by the director of the Peruvian daily newspaper 'La Razón', Carlos Linares.

During this meeting, Hachimi Idrissi highlighted the various means deployed by MAP to ensure a high-level media presence at regional, national, continental and international levels, especially in Latin America, through its network of international poles.

The two sides also discussed the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the press and media sector, the role played by MAP during this period, the gender approach adopted by the agency to ensure positive discrimination, women's place in the organization chart of the agency and the agency’s strategic vision.

At the end of his visit to the headquarters of MAP to know more about the work of the agency, Sanchez Serra said he was "impressed" by the work carried out 7 days a week and 24 hours a day by MAP, expressing the hope that Peru will reach a similar level of efficiency.

In a similar statement, Carlos Linares, the director of 'La Razón', expressed the wish to establish a direct connection with MAP in order to use its news feeds to offer a broad vision to the Peruvian reader on Morocco and its cultural wealth, and to make known the position of Rabat on the issue of its Sahara.

Linares added that his visit to MAP headquarters was an opportunity to see more closely the various actions undertaken by the agency, with the aim of ensuring quality, safe and reliable information to a wide audience at the national and international levels and modernizing its internal operating system.

"This visit also allowed us to learn about the strategic vision of MAP in the medium and long terms," he stressed.

Sanchez Serra and Linares had a meeting with the Director General of MAP, Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, as well as with the members of the Editorial Committee, before visiting the different editorial offices of the agency and the building of MAP's new products, which hosts M24 and RIM Radio.

MAP 07 March 2022