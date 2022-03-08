Morocco Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 8 - Morocco recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 418 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,759,082 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,215,134 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,860,517 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,161,698 while recoveries increase to 1,143,763, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (23), Casablanca-Settat (11), the Oriental (6), Marrakech-Safi (3), Souss-Massa (3), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,022 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 5 new deaths reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Souss-Massa (1), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1) and Guelmin-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,913 including 120 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 07 March 2022