Mobile Satellite Services Market Forecast Report Statistics, Demand Emergen Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The increasing demand for mobility, growing focus on data applications and services, and rising digital technology advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Factors influencing the growth of the Mobile Satellite Services market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Mobile Satellite Services market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Mobile Satellite Services industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Mobile Satellite Services industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

• November 2019-EchoStar Mobile, a division of EchoStar Corporation and a mobile satellite manufacturer providing connectivity throughout the North Sea, Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea via a unified satellite and terrestrial network, announced the introduction of the innovative Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to deliver secure connectivity over mobile satellite.

• The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.

• The data service segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019, owing to Its ability to deliver satellite data to government entities to inform warnings of disasters at an early stage.

The Mobile Satellite Services research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Maritime MSS

o Aeronautical MSS

o Land MSS

o Broadcast MSS

o Personal MSS

• Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Data Service

o Video Service

o Tracking and Monitoring Service

o Voice Service

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Aerospace & Defense

o Transportation

o Oil & Gas

o Media & Entertainment

o BFSI

o Automotive

o Mining

o Aviation

o IT and Telecom

o Government

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Mobile Satellite Services market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

