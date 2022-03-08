Digital Scent Technologies Market Competitive Landscape, Emerging Trends, Statistics, Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing proliferation of virtual reality, emergence of telemedicine coupled with higher proliferation of the e-commerce industry

The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Factors influencing the growth of the Digital Scent Technologies market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Digital Scent Technologies market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Digital Scent Technologies industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Digital Scent Technologies industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

• The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

• Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

The Digital Scent Technologies research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Digital Scent Technologies Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Component, and Region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Mobile Phone & Computer

o Virtual Reality Devices

o Medical Diagnostic Devices

o Explosives Detector

o Quality Control Product

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Marketing

o Entertainment

o Education

o Healthcare

o Communication

o Others

• Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Hardware

1. E-Nose

2. Polymer Sensor

3. Piezoelectric Sensor

4. Mosfet Sensor

5. Optical Fiber Sensor

6. Scent Synthesizer

o Software

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Digital Scent Technologies market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

