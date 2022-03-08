Change In Dietary Habits Boosts The Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer Market Demand

Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the household refrigerator and freezer market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require refrigerators for storage. According to Rentokil, the processed food industries are valued at $2 trillion globally. The huge market for processed food products is expected to drive the household refrigerators and home freezers market.

The global household refrigerator and home freezer market size is expected to grow from $46.89 billion in 2021 to $48.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global household refrigerator and home freezer market share is expected to reach $51.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Household refrigerators and home freezer manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Household refrigerator and home freezer market trends include manufacturers introducing advanced human machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.

Major players covered in the global household refrigerator and home freezer industry are Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., FG Wilson, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Co. Ltd., and Briggs & Stratton

TBRC’s global household refrigerator and home freezer market report is segmented by type into refrigerators, freezers, ice boxes, refrigerator/freezer combinations, by refrigerator door type into single door, double door, side-by-side door, French door, by freezer location into freezer on top, freezer on bottom, freezerless, by application into frozen vegetable and fruit, frozen meat, others, by distribution channel into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, others.

