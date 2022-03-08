Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 2.36 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.16%

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market are Magna International Inc. (Canada) , Valeo (France) , Rochling Group (Germany) , Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) , Techniplas (U.S.) , SRG Global (U.S.) , Tong Yang Group (Taiwan) , Coop (U.S.) , Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan) , BATZ (Spain)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide automotive active grille shutter market size stood at USD 1.74 billion in 2020. The market value is anticipated to rise from USD 1.77 billion in 2021 to USD 2.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributable to the growing need for more fuel-efficient vehicles. The rising trend of electric and hybrid vehicles will further augment this growth over the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market, 2021-2028."

Automotive active grille shutter (AGS), which is otherwise known as radiator shutter assemble, is an advanced mechatronics systems built to control airflow through the automatic opening and closing technology in real-time. AGS is gaining traction in the auto industry as it is designed to enhance vehicle aerodynamics while leading to significant fuel savings. These systems help improve the aerodynamics of a vehicle to minimize air friction and load on the engine, leading to better fuel efficiency and fewer emissions. Their adoption is slated to increase significantly in the next few years backed by strict norms pertaining to vehicle emissions.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-active-grille-shutter-system-market-105078





Notable Industry Development:

March 2021 – Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG inked a joint venture with German auto giant Volkswagen AG to increase the deployment of AGS technology in upcoming VW models.

Segments:

Vane Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Are Studied

Based on vane type, the market is bifurcated into horizontal vane type and vertical vane type.

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

In terms of geography, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.16% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.36 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.77 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Horizontal Vane Type, Vertical Vane Type Growth Drivers The global automotive active grille shutter market growth is primarily driven by rising automotive production and sales across the world. Strict vehicle emissions regulations across developed regions will help the market proliferate over the analysis timeframe. The European market will exhibit stellar growth in the coming years led by the presence of major automotive producers in the region.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-active-grille-shutter-system-market-105078





Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impact:

Slowdown of Automotive Production Worldwide to Impede AGS Demand

The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the automotive sector significantly. Worldwide, a steep decline in auto production was observed due to supply chain disruptions, stricter protocols, and workforce shortages. In the initial half of 2020, North America, two of the biggest automotive markets, witnessed a major drop in vehicle production and demand. Shortage in automotive parts supply also contributed to the decline in production activity. Legal and trade restrictions posed further challenges for product manufacturers globally. Market players such as Rochling Group and Magna International reportedly saw around 15-17% revenue decline due to the pandemic.

However, despite these challenges, the recovery of the automotive sector and growing production electric vehicles will augment the market growth in the future.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-active-grille-shutter-system-market-105078





Need for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Boost Automotive AGS Market Growth

The global automotive active grille shutter market growth is primarily driven by rising automotive production and sales across the world. The product demand is rising led by the surge in the number of new vehicle models and types entering the market. Increasing disposable incomes and growing vehicle ownership rate will further amplify this demand.

Automotive AGS is in demand due to increased priority for fuel-efficiency in the auto industry. These systems can cut down carbon emissions by up to 3 grams per km. In addition, they reduce air drag by around 9%, which equals 25 aerodynamic points, thereby increasing the aerodynamic coefficient. Strict vehicle emissions regulations across developed regions will help the market proliferate over the analysis timeframe.

However, the high cost of AGS technology could affect its demand slightly.

Regional Insights:

North America is slated to dominate the global automotive active grille shutter market share over 2021-2028. The regional market size stood at USD 0.61 billion in 2020. This growth can be contributed to strict emission norms, rapid adoption of new technologies, increased consumer spending, and high spending on product innovation.

The European market will exhibit stellar growth in the coming years led by the presence of major automotive producers in the region. Rising adoption of electric vehicles will strengthen the regional outlook.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to rise from USD 497.67 million in 2020 to around USD 769.87 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.





Quick Buy - Automotive Active Grille Shutter System Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105078





List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Valeo (France)

Rochling Group (Germany)

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Techniplas (U.S.)

SRG Global (U.S.)

Tong Yang Group (Taiwan)

Coop (U.S.)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)

BATZ (Spain)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Distribution Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Technological Developments

Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vane type

Horizontal Vane

Vertical Vane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Automotive Active Grille Shutter System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Vane type



Toc Continue..





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-active-grille-shutter-system-market-105078





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245