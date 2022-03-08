The Computer Servers Market Sees Growth At Rate Of 7%

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer servers market size is expected to grow from $87.06 billion in 2021 to $93.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the computer servers market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global computer server market share is expected to reach $117.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The increasing demand for the server is a key factor driving the computer servers market growth. A server is a computer that supplies other computers with data, it can serve content over the internet to devices on a local area network (LAN) or a wide area network (WAN). The global server industry is experiencing double-digit growth and shows no indications of slowing down. According to the global computer servers market overview, the increasing demand for the server is expected to propel the growth of the computer servers market over the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global computer servers market are IBM, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corp., Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Inc., Cisco, EMC Corp, PolarLake, Adobe Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Bull Ltd., RedHat Inc., Apache Corp., Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corp., Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc, Seagate Technology and Toshiba.

In February 2020, Quantum Corporation, a USA-based company that stores and manages video and video-like data acquired Western Digital Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Western Digital Corporation, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Quantum Corporation acquires Western Digital Technologies ActiveScale object storage business. ActiveScale product line brings object storage software and erasure coding to the company’s existing portfolio and expanded the Quantum Corporation’s product offerings for its consumers. Western Digital Corporation is a USA-based computer hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company.

Computer servers market trends include the technological advancements shaping the market. Major companies operating in the computer server sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for a computer server. For instance, in March 2020, Oxide Computer, a USA-based computer hardware company introduced a new type of server in which hardware and software were built together. This strategy is used by "hyperscalers" (AWS, Microsoft, Google and Facebook) to control companies who want or need to operate their server fleets with the most sophisticated data centers on the planet

TBRC’s global computer servers market report is segmented by server type into web server, virtual server, application server, database server, others, by server operating system into Microsoft windows servers, Linux / Unix servers, NetWare, cloud servers, by application into mainframes, desktop, laptop computers, others.

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022 – By Server Type (Web Server, Virtual Server, Application Server, Database Server), By Server Operating System (Microsoft Windows Servers, Linux / Unix Servers, Netware, Cloud Servers), By Application (Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a computer servers market overview, forecast computer servers market size and growth for the whole market, computer servers market segments, geographies, computer servers market trends, computer servers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

