Operating Room Integration Systems Market Emergen Trends, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecasts Research Report 2027

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Size – USD 1,313.6 Million in 2019, Operating Room Integration Systems Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market ’ studies a wide spectrum of factors impacting the performance of the Operating Room Integration Systems Market . The report includes a historical analysis of the market from 2017 to 2027 to provide the reader with a deep understanding of the current market scenario.

The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays. Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms.

Many Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS), such as TAVR, EAR, and laparoscopic procedures are conducted in advanced OR. Increasing customer demand for MIS is fueling the market demand for integration systems. MIS involves robotic surgery and laparoscopic surgery and has a wide variety of medical applications. Furthermore, hospitals have shifted their focus on integration of sophisticated MIS techniques for chronic illness diagnosis.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Further key findings from the report suggest ;

By device type, the audio-video management systems of integration systems accounted for a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2019. These projected to rise with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period; due to the increasing risk of breaking or pulling the essential cord during surgery or damage to any equipment, there is a high demand for MIS attributable to its associated advantages such as healthcare facilities.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecasted period due to the lack of hospital beds and scarce economic resources, outpatient surgery is increasingly performed, allowing physicians to achieve a more significant number of day-care surgical procedures.

By application, general surgery applications are significant contributors to the Operating Room Integration Systems Market, owing to the growing number of hospitals implementing MIS technologies involving integration systems, combined with the rising number of chronic diseases and needing surgical procedures.

North America dominated the market for Operating Room Integration Systems in 2019, attributable to the growing demand for surgical automation contributing to the growth of the regional market are increasing demand for affordable healthcare facilities, increasing the need to minimize healthcare spending, and the successful integration of EHR by healthcare organizations.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Operating Room Integration Systems Market for the forecast period, 2019 - 2027.

Main players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc., among others.

Segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market on the basis of device type, end-use, application, and region:

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Video Management System

Display System

Documentation Management System

Operating Room Integration Systems Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Regional Overview:

The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Operating Room Integration Systems Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Operating Room Integration Systems Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Operating Room Integration Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

