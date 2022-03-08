Submit Release
C Type of Blades in Rotavators to Witness Significant Growth in the Global Rotavators Market – Fact.MR Survey

Rotavators Market

Rotavators Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2021 to 2031

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Rotavators Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Rotavators to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Rotavators. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Rotavators Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Rotavators market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Rotavators

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Rotavators, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Rotavators Market.

Market Taxonomy

Blade Type

L Type
C Type

Mechanism Type

Manual
Hydraulic
Hybrid

Tractor,HP

25 to 35 HP
35 to 40 HP
40 to 47 HP
50 to 60 HP
Above 60 HP

Hydraulic Rotavators to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Rotavators Market between 2017 and 2026

Based on the blade type, C type of blade is likely to witness the highest growth during 2017-2026. C type blade is projected to bring in more than US$ 1,000 million revenue by 2026 end.

On the basis of mechanism type, hydraulic mechanism type is expected to be highly preferred in the global market for rotavators. In terms of volume, more than 461,800 units of hydraulic rotavators are estimated to be sold by the end of 2026.

On the basis of tractor HP, 40 to 47 HP tractor is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, 40 to 47 HP tractor is estimated to surpass US$ 600 million revenue.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Dominate the Global Rotavators Market

APEJ is likely to remain dominant in the global market for rotavators. By the end of 2026, more than 418,900 units of rotavators are projected to be sold in the APEJ region. Agricultural process is advancing in APEJ. The regional market for rotavators is driven by India and China due to the large area of agriculture.

Rotavators are also considered to be the better option by farmers in India as compared to conventional tillage equipment. Also, farming practice in Australia is highly mechanized. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Thailand hold growth opportunity for rotavator manufacturers. Improvement in infrastructure in Asian countries are creating favorable conditions for rotavator manufacturers. Hence, manufacturers are investing in the farm machinery market in the APEJ region.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global rotavators market include Maschio Gaspardo Group, New Holland, John Deere, Howard, Mahindra, Kubota, Sonalika, Massey, Falc, Agtec, CEMA, and Shaktimaan Agro.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

- What is the growth rate of the global Rotavators market?
Global rotavators market is projected to register 3.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2026.

- Who are the key players in the Rotavators Market?
Bharat Engineering Company ,Preet ,Wecan ,Sietz ,Alpego Spa ,Saecoagrotech ,Kuhn ,Claas ,Ponsse are the major keyplayers of the market

More Valuable Insights on Rotavators Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Rotavators, Sales and Demand of Rotavators, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

