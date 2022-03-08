Undercarriage Components Market: East and South Asia are Estimated to Dominate the Market With 46% of the Market Share
Component Type
Track Rollers/ Carrier Rollers
Track Chains
Idlers & Sprockets
Track Shoes/ Rubber Tracks
Other Components (Bushings, Seals, etc.)
Equipment
Crawler Excavators
Mini Excavators
Dozers
Track Loaders
Compact Track Loaders
Crawler Cranes
End-Use
Construction
Mining
Agriculture & Forestry
Sales Channel
OEMs
Aftermarket
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Undercarriage Components Market Manufacturer Insights
The undercarriage components market is majorly dominated by Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., and Hitachi Construction Machinery. However, there is a large number of local and regional players present in the global undercarriage components market. These market players are concentrating on launching new and efficient construction equipment in order to broaden their market footprints in the global construction equipment market, which will improve their market position in the global undercarriage components market.
For instance, in 2020, Caterpillar Inc. launched its new D7 Dozer, which offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance, and broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features.
D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than D7E, with around 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower. In 2020, the company introduced a complete set of undercarriage parts for the 200 ton mining excavator PC2000-8. The set includes front idlers, tracks, and carrier rollers, which feature with high wear resistant Boron steel that enables to optimize cost per hour.
Key Takeaways from Undercarriage Components Market Study
- The global undercarriage components market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030.
- By component type, the track chains segment is set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 24% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.
- By equipment, crawler excavators are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.6% and be valued 1.5X than compact track loaders by the end of 2020.
- By end use, the construction segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the course of the forecast duration.
- The undercarriage components market in East Asia is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 4%, whereas, South Asia & Oceania is projected to be valued 2.1X than MEA, and is estimated to account for a significant proportion of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.
“Large-scale closures of OEM plants in East and South Asia will have short-term implications on the demand for undercarriage components. However, significant demand rise in construction equipment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is foreseen to bolster the growth of the undercarriage components market thereafter,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Undercarriage Components market report:
- Which segment has the largest share in the Undercarriage Components market?
Crawler excavators segment has the largest share in the Undercarriage Components market
- Which is the most dominant region in the global market for Undercarriage Components?
Asia is expected to be the most dominant region in the global market for Undercarriage Components
More Valuable Insights on Undercarriage Components Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Undercarriage Components, Sales and Demand of Undercarriage Components, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
