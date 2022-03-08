E-commerce Expansion to Add to the Demand for Plastic Bottles Market through 2032 – Fact.MR Survey
The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Plastic Bottles. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Plastic Bottles Market across various industries and regions.
Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, Plastic Bottles are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plastic Bottles market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Plastic Bottles
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plastic Bottles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plastic Bottles Market.
Plastic Bottles Market by Category
Application
Alcoholic Beverages
Bottled Water
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Energy Drink
Milk Products
Ready to Drink Beverages
Tea/Coffee
End User
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Electronics
Food & Beverages
Other End Users
Pharmaceuticals
Printing & Stationary
Packaging Material
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low Density Polyethylene
Other Resins
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Packaging Type
Bags & Pouches
Bottles & Jars
Boxes & Cartons
Containers (Plastic Bottles, Metal Cans)
Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)
Competitive Landscape
The global Plastic Bottles market is highly competitive. In order to capitalize on the growing opportunities, the key market players are started with launching wide varieties of quality products.
For instance,
Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated launched its new extensive range of PET products such as PET Honey Bears, Black PET Sample Pack, and others in the last year in order to draw potential consumers. They are also providing Plastic Comparison Chart to their client to let them get access to the correct information about their Plastic Bottles
Linpac Group Ltd launched its new extensive range of Plastic Bottles such as Vertifresh-Flexible Packaging, Hotpacs boxes & trays, and others in 2020
CKS Packaging Incorporated launched their new range of Plastic Bottles of various sizes such as 128 oz 8 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 96 oz 6 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 48 oz 3 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, and others in the last year
Sonoco Products Company launched its new exclusive range of Plastic Bottles such as Hinged & Lidded Rigid Plastic Bottles, In-Mold Label Containers, Rigid Blister Packaging, and others in 2020
5 Key Projections on Future of Plastic Bottles Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)
- Number of plastic container sold is expected to remain the largest in North America, accounting for nearly 30% share of the market by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also prevail as a profitable region for plastic container sales, accounting for over 25% share of the market by 2026-end. In addition, sales of Plastic Bottles in North America and APEJ are projected to reflect an equal and highest CAGR through 2026.
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG, or polyester) will endure as the more remunerative packaging material in the global Plastic Bottles market, with sales pegged to exceed 50,000 MT by 2026-end. However sales of high density polyethylene (HDPE) will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2026. Number of Plastic Bottles produced by using polyvinyl chloride (PVC) will remain higher than those produced by using HDPE, although reflect a comparatively slower growth in sales through 2026.
- On the basis of packaging type, containers (Plastic Bottles, metal cans) and boxes and cartons will remain sought-after in the market, with sales collectively projected to hold roughly two-third share of the market by 2026-end. However, sales of bags & pouches are poised to exhibit a relatively faster growth in the market through 2026.
- Bottled water will continue to be the dominant application of Plastic Bottles, trailed by alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks. Alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks will account for roughly similar share of the market by 2026-end.
- Based on end-user, sales of Plastic Bottles in food & beverages will remain significantly higher than that in all the other end-users combined. Food & beverages will also prevail as the fast-growing end-user in the global Plastic Bottles market.
Key Question answered in the survey of Plastic Bottles market report:
- At what CAGR is the Plastic Bottles market expected to grow?
According to Fact.MR, the global Plastic Bottles market is expected to grow at over 4.5% CAGR (value) during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.
- Which are the top companies in Plastic Bottles market?
Some of the top companies in global Plastic Bottles market are Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated, CKS Packaging Incorporated, Constar International LLC, and Linpac Group Ltd.
- Which packaging material accounts for the highest demand in the Plastic Bottles market?
Presently, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester) accounts for the highest demand in the Plastic Bottles market and is likely to remain dominant in the coming years.
- Which are the lucrative markets for Plastic Bottles?
Currently, Germany, USA, U.K., Russia, France, and China are some of the lucrative markets for Plastic Bottles.
- Which type of packaging is fuelling the sales of Plastic Bottles?
Plastic Bottles and cans are boosting the sales of the Plastic Bottles manufacturers worldwide.
More Valuable Insights on Plastic Bottles Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Plastic Bottles, Sales and Demand of Plastic Bottles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
