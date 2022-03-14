YADA SEARCH ENGINE HISTORICAL MUSICAL SEARCH BAR FOUNDATION PLAYING MUSIC AND OTHER INDUSTRIES

THE YADAMP3 DOWNLOADS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS WILL BE VERY REASONABLE AND SHALL BE OWNED BY THE WORLD SAID RAYFORD R. ROBERSON CEO AND FOUNDER OF YADA CORPORATION

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- YADA SEARCH ENGINE HISTORICAL MUSICAL SEARCH BAR FOUNDATION PLAYING MUSIC AND OTHER INDUSTRIESTHE YADAMP3 DOWNLOADS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS WILL BE VERY REASONABLE AND SHALL BE OWNED BY THE WORLD SAID RAYFORD R. ROBERSON CEO AND FOUNDER OF YADA CORPORATION Silicon Valley: On March 2nd, 2022, at 7:56 am PST, the "YADA SEARCH ENGINE," Historical Development was completed. It includes all 12 types of music: Pop Rock, Country, Hip Hop, and Latin, as well as Digital, Christian, Jazz and Classical, in addition to, R&B, EDM, TECHNO and Punk Rock any of these listed historical choices can be accessed and played now. With three of the most unique functionalities soon in development new enjoyment, such as, but not limited to, play, play always, and 70 x 24/7 shall be done.YADA SEARCH ENGINE completed its music layout with other functions to come on March 3, 2022, at 3:14 pm PST. These remaining functions will forever change the landscape of human lives. It will include the ability to enjoy free music in many new and different sections of music. This will include new features and applications to the industry in the search key.On March 4, 2022, at 5:22am PST: YADA SEARCH ENGINE confirmed an additional layout of the Bible, 100 industries which includes: pop-ups at will, gallery, a voice applicator, dating, survey, safety, health, games and music in THE SEARCH BAR. THIS IS YADA CORPORATION’S PROVISIONAL PATENT PROCESSING, FILED OCT 13, 2021, at 3:49pm EST: said Rayford Ray Roberson.On March 7, 2022, YADA SEARCH ENGINE heard the sound in the search bar of music at 8:22am PST.Psalms 98 page 503 and Psalms 104 page 506 are 3 pages that open to His word to show subscribers step by step instructions related to the foundation of the earth by God.YADA CORPORATION: is thinking about ASCAP as the main downloading platform of music and in a few months will have all the details worked out. It is known to abide by industry standards, while working hard, to make sure artists receive their earned royalties.YADAMP3 will have seven platforms of revolutionized distribution that will bring about the greatest change in music technological history in the universe. The channels will enhance the look, feel and quality of sound as well as arrangements. This will not be like anything ever heard in sound or seen in development in the music industry. The sound will be the most elegant, as well as, extraordinary.Also, enhancements to the theory of music, with a software applicator invention, we will be working on that and will be available by the end of the year says: Rayford R. Roberson, CEO.YADAMP3 DOWNLOADS; will be seeking music executives, record executives, movie producers, executive producers, and other great partnerships to have 100% control of all music. All bids and offers shall be given the highest review with an answer of approval asap for capital to invest. This would apply to such entities, such as, Investment bankers, financial institutions, venture capitalist, angel investors, private investors, or wealthy investors. This is what's needed to harvest GOD’s shown treasures. This will enable everyone to share in the greatest rewards. This method has the most lucrative and luxurious projection of returns from the downloads for 10% ownership of the library, patents, copyrights, and royalties of intellectual properties [IP] of these historical platform.YADAMP3: Downloads will be structured in "TRUST” with seven great music/voice applicational platforms that the world of [195] countries shall own. This will include operating and running this historical media platform of 50% ownership with a 12-member board from the world to rule. The members of the world shall vote on what they want in music. This shall include 10% ownership for future investors, 10% ownership to the engineer, and 30% to the family estate said Rayford R. Roberson CEO/Founder YADA CORPORATION.The profits will be given to all 195 countries to feed, house and educate the world, Roberson said.Historical prospecting that is all free to review is free no e-mail required. YADA CORPORATION is now the number one in social media and the number one in search engine for your personal and small business needs. YADA CORPORATION is out developing both META/FACEBOOK and GOOGLE SEARCH.Media InformationRayford R. RobersonCEO/FounderYADA CORPORATION(916)369-3413CONTACT@YADACORP.TV

