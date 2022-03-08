Web 3.0 Data Infrastructure BlockVision Raises $5 Million Led by Shima, Synergis, and Qiming

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockVision.org, a Web 3.0 data infrastructure start-up, has closed a $5 million seed funding round led by Shima Capital, Synergis Capital, and Qiming Venture Partners, with investment from 6th Man Ventures, Collab+Currency and VIABTC Capital. The investment will be used to support the growth of the company, accelerate product development and expand its market. This round is reportedly followed by a successful pre-seed round with investors including Continue Capital, NGC Ventures, Sanctor Capital, and Youbi Capital.



BlockVision strives to become a chain-agnostic data portal for all Web 3.0 developers and users. The data infrastructure pioneers in adopting the HTAP (Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing) architecture, a high-performance data processing solution widely used in big data companies, on blockchain systems. With the successful integration of HTAP and its unique 5-layer architecture design (see below), BlockVision has achieved an unprecedented TPS of 200,000 and is able to gracefully handle the huge volume of data synchronization, query and analysis required on any chain ecosystem.

BlockVision’s 5-layer Architecture

BlockVision’s core products, it’s data cloud and API services, can benefit developers requiring modern data storage, indexing and computing solutions, allowing them to focus on building their applications without having to worry about high server costs and maintenance. Other derivative products offered such as data visualization and real-time notifications, will also help companies, institutions and individual investors make the most of the power of web3 data and make better decisions on the market.

BlockVision’s Product Ecosystem

BlockVision also puts a large focus on GameFi and collectible NFTs and has developed a wide range of original APIs for ERC721 and ERC1155. It also reportedly has become the first among its competitors to have launched enhanced APIs for BSC BEP20, BEP721, and BEP1155.

The future of Web 3.0 depends on infrastructure. Aiming to become the “Snowflake of Blockchain”, BlockVision is constantly expanding its footprint in the blockchain development market and innovating new products that better serve the industry.

"BlockVision is a highly innovative startup that is trying to solve challenges in the blockchain industry by leveraging the power of cloud and open data" said the co-founder of BlockVision. "We believe that BlockVision will bring more opportunity to developers and provide a better web 3.0 experience for users."

