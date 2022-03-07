With looming twin power dilemma in PH Sen. Binay to DOE: 'Focus first on immediate solutions to energy crisis' ...says she supports calls to suspend excise tax on fuel

Senator Nancy Binay today urged the Department of Energy to focus on immediately shoring up the country's thinning power reserves rather than busying itself on other concerns.

"Rather than looking too far ahead, the energy department should look at the problem that's staring them in the face. Focus po sana muna tayo sa immediate na problema na dapat matagal nang natugunan. Sa ngayon, pinag-aaralan po natin kung pansamantala munang i-suspend ang pagpapataw ng excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo," Binay pointed out.

The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) warned of thinning power supply in Luzon during the months leading to the May elections.

According to IEMOP's simulations, the Luzon grid could face 67 yellow alert warnings from March to June if the reserves are not augmented.

Earlier this year, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) also warned of thin power supply in the Luzon grid during the summer season.

"Ramdam na yung numinipis na supply ng kuryente dahil na rin sa pagpasok ng summer season, plus yung inaasahang pagtaas ng presyo ng kuryente dahil na rin sa pagsipa ng presyo ng diesel at bunker fuel na apektado ng krisis sa Ukraine at Russia," she added.

The NGCP had said that the Department of Energy (DOE) projected higher peak demands of 12,387 megawatts (MW) for Luzon for the period, or 747 MW higher than the 11,640MW recorded in the same period last year.

"Alam nating lahat na malaking banta sa halalan kung magkakaroon ng mga serye ng brownouts lalo na sa week ng elections which is in 60 days. What we need is an immediate response and practical solutions sa nakaambang back-to-back power crisis scenario," said the lawmaker.

Binay said that problems hounding the energy sector remain unresolved, and the issue of thin power reserves could threaten the conduct of orderly elections.

"Ang kailangan ay madaliin natin ang proseso ng pagtatayo, testing, at commissioning para sa mga bagong planta at mag-explore din ng mga viable renewable sources na maaari nang ikasa in the short term nang makausad tayo," Binay added.

The senator also added that the rising costs of fuel brought by the tensions in Europe could also drive up the cost of electricity in the country.

"Nasa $140 per barrel na ang presyo ng krudo at patuloy na tumataas pa--something that we cannot control. Pero may direktang impact ito sa atin since ang ilang power plants sa ating bansa ay gumagamit ng diesel at bunker fuel which would also impact on industries that are highly dependent on electricity," Binay said.

Meralco has already warned that power rates may climb because of the incessant rise in oil prices.