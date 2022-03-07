Submit Release
On Warning Against a Possible 'Coalition' Government

I have my own intelligence sources. It can also be recalled that during the Senate committee "red-tagging" hearings which I presided, the security sector and the intelligence community presented yet uncontroverted witnesses having personal knowledge as well as proof that the CPP-NPA-NDF front organizations including their legal fronts are responsible for the recruitment and indoctrination as well as mobilization of different sectors like the urban poor, labor, youth, etc.

The statement made by Cong. Remulla merely triggered my tweet on the matter.

That being said, I never red-tagged anybody. I was simply warning those concerned to be wary of a possible coalition government with a movement whose sole objective is to seize power.

For the sake of peace and prosperity, insurgency and corruption must end.

