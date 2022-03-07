Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,528 in the last 365 days.

De Lima grateful for Partido Lakas ng Masa endorsement

PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release March 7, 2022

De Lima grateful for Partido Lakas ng Masa endorsement

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima is grateful to be part of the final list of senatorial aspirants endorsed by the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), which is fielding Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello as its standard bearer for the May 9 National Elections.

De Lima thanked PLM for their support and faith in her.

"Maraming salamat sa Partido Lakas ng Masa sa patuloy ninyong tiwala. Isang karangalan na makasama sa inyong sinusuportahan sa pagka-Senador," she said.

"Lalong nagpapalakas at nagpapatibay ng loob ko ang inyong suporta. Dahil nandyan ang mga tulad ninyo, kasangga sa pagtataguyod ng ating kolektibong adhikain para sa mabuting pamamahala, karapatang pantao at kapakanan ng ating mga manggagawa, makapangyarihan man ang ating makabangga," she added.

Presidential aspirant De Guzman announced the complete Senate slate of PLM for the upcoming polls last March 6.

De Guzman reportedly said their senatorial candidates are a mix of human rights and labor advocates, as he seeks to end labor malpractices and change a system of governance supposedly "driven by elites."

In October 2021, De Guzman already declared his support for De Lima, saying that the lady Senator is among his trusted Senatorial candidates.

"Maraming nagtanong kung sino ang aking mga Senador sa 2022. Narito ang aking personal na mungkahi. Wala silang obligasyong dalhin ang aking kandidatura. Hindi ito transactional politics. Nagtitiwala ako sa kanilang hangarin para sa bayan," De Guzman stated.

Bello, De Guzman's running mate, recently vowed that he and Ka Leody will release De Lima, who recently marked her 5th year in unjust detention, if they secure victory in the polls.

"One of the first things President Leody de Guzman and I will do when we assume office is to free Leila," Bello said.

You just read:

De Lima grateful for Partido Lakas ng Masa endorsement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.