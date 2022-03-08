Lacson: On the Possible Shift to Alert Level 1 Nationwide

On the Possible Shift to Alert Level 1 Nationwide

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-possible-nationwide-shift-to-alert-level-1

I support the recommendation of the economic managers to shift the entire country to Alert Level 1 as well as prepare for the transition from pandemic to endemic.

Our economy has taken a bad beating from the lockdowns and imposed alert levels over the past two years and needs to recover - especially at this time.

That said, our government authorities must also be prepared for the next pandemic or any variant that might again endanger the health situation in the country.

As I always say, there is no trade-off between health and economy. We must always be prepared to confront the problems affecting both. We cannot afford a repeat of 2020 when the government was caught unprepared.