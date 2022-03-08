Hey Girl Hey Gets to the Heart of Conversations by Redefining Social Interactions in a Post-Pandemic World
The social card game gives friends a fun way to break the ice and learn more about each other with a variety of prompts and challenges
So many of our close, personal connections suffered during the pandemic, and now as restrictions are winding down, it’s more important than ever to reconnect with people and to do it intentionally.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you ever enjoyed playing Truth or Dare as a teen, the timeless favorite has now gotten an upgrade for adults. Hey Girl Hey is the social card game designed to infuse fun, laughter and meaningful conversations into gatherings amongst friends. And in a time when many places are fully lifting COVID restrictions and allowing groups to gather and socialize indoors, Hey Girl Hey gives friends a way to break the ice and open up with its game-like approach to conversation.
Brooklyn-born and raised sisters Seanice and Sharina Clarke are the brains behind Hey Girl Hey. As COVID restrictions began winding down in New York, allowing for indoor drinking and socializing again, the sisters realized that their circle of friends needed a fun way to reconnect. They organized a bar crawl but with a twist. In addition to visiting favorite establishments, the sisters created a series of cards with challenges for the groups in attendance to complete. Their idea was a hit, and their friends demanded more.
Motivated by the positive response from friends, the sisters sought to make their social card game widely available to women everywhere. Another motivation for creating Hey Girl Hey came from the sisters' polar opposite personalities. Seanice is the introverted one, while Sharina is an extrovert. Recognizing that there are so many different personalities in every social group, the sisters wanted to create a way for everyone to feel comfortable opening up and to cut through uncomfortable small talk to get to the heart of the matter.
Hey Girl Hey does just that with its various questions and challenges. The game has five categories of prompts: Truth, Dare, Drink, Challenge and Never Have I Ever. Through engaging with the prompts, friends get to know more about each other and enjoy a few laughs along the way. The game fits easily into a purse or bag to tote it along to a lunch, brunch or night out on the town with friends.
Since launching with their Hey Girl Hey Classic Collection, the sisters have also added the Signature Collection with new prompts; Hey Bae Hey, which is designed for couples to get to know each other better and strengthen their intimacy and complementary accessories.
“Hey Girl Hey is a celebration of meaningful conversations and connections,” said co-founder Seanice Clarke. “So many of our close, personal connections suffered during the pandemic, and now as restrictions are fully winding down, it’s more important than ever to reconnect with people and to do it intentionally. Hey Girl Hey is the perfect way to rekindle these relationships by giving you and your circle a game-like way to learn more about each other and share laughs over fun challenges and questions.”
To learn more about Hey Girl Hey and to purchase the game, visit https://www.heygirlheygame.com/.
