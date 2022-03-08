Matsugaki Chemical Industries joins BuyChemJapan
Matsugaki Chemical Industries has entered into a partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the operators of the chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.comOSAKA CITY, OSAKA, JAPAN, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation (CEO: Masa Oguchi) is pleased to announce that Matsugaki Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Yoshiya Matsugaki) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who make up the roster of companies promoting their high quality products on the online B2B chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.com.
Established in 1950, Matsugaki Chemical Industries divides its products between organic and inorganic divisions. The inorganic chemicals division develops and manufactures special products for catalysts. batteries, and metal sales for plating, whilst the organic chemical division specialises in contract synthesis and manufactures products for medical and agricultural chemicals, fragrances, and electronic materials. Their ability to develop products that meet the needs of their users makes them highly competitive on the international market.
Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Matsugaki Chemical Industries and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun operating under the umbrella of BCJ, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers. Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
