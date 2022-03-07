Hundreds of available appointments for Islanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week

CANADA, March 7 - Health PEI is calling on eligible Islanders who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to take advantage of the more than 900 available appointments at clinics across the province this week, including for children.

Starting today and through the end this week, there are more than 550 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5 to 11 years of age to get their first or second dose. Approximately 370 appointments are still available for individuals 12 years of age and older to get their first, second or booster dose of the vaccine.

Currently, 40,000 Islanders 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 1,200 children 5-11 years of age are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health PEI is strongly encouraging Islanders to take advantage of easy-to-access clinic appointments available this week, and thousands more over the coming weeks, to reduce their chances of getting moderately to severely sick from COVID-19, especially the highly transmissible Omicron variant circulating in communities across the province.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Vaccination appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older with any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose. Booster doses for individuals 18 years of age and older can be given 5 and a half months after receiving their second dose. It must be at least 6 months since receiving a second dose before individuals 12 to 17 years of age can receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507