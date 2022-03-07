Submit Release
Carper Applauds Administration Clean Vehicle Investments

DELAWARE, March 7 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today applauded the Biden-Harris Administration's announcement of actions to accelerate the deployment of clean vehicles. Among a suite of actions announced today to help reduce harmful emissions, the Administration awarded funds for clean school buses and clean ports, made possible by language authored by Senator Carper. 

“I’m pleased to see the Administration take actions to implement and complement the work we’ve done on EPW to invest in cleaning up our school buses, heavy-duty trucks, and ports,” said Carper. “For over a decade, I’ve worked with my colleagues to transition dirty diesel engines from our trucks, buses, and ports to cleaner, more efficient engines. In doing so, we clean up the air that nearby communities breathe and address the climate crisis while reducing our dependence on foreign oil and creating economic opportunities here at home. Today’s historic investments in cleaning up our dirtiest engines in the transportation sector — thanks in part to the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — is a boon for our country and our planet. It will help put our nation on the path for a brighter future with cleaner air, healthier communities, and a stronger economy.”

The Biden-Harris Administration today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding $7 million — through Senator Carper’s language in the American Rescue Plan — to replace old diesel school buses in underserved communities with new, zero-emission electric buses. EPA is also awarding $10 million to replace old diesel school buses with new cleaner buses through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate Program, a program created by legislation Senator Carper co-authored, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) also announced today new project eligibilities in the Port Infrastructure Development Program, a program funded now at the highest levels ever in part due to Senator Carper’s support, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. DOT also announced $1.1 billion in funding for the Low- and No-Emission Transit Vehicle Program and an additional $372 million under the Bus and Bus Facilities program. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Senator Carper on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware to highlight this announcement.

