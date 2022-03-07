T&T National Appointed to Vice Presidency of Montreal Protocol for 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 7 - Dr. Marissa Gowrie, Deputy Environmental Manager/National Ozone Officer of the National Ozone Unit within the Ministry of Planning and Development’s Environmental Policy and Planning Division has been appointed by the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC) to one of three Vice Presidency Posts to the Meeting of the Parties of the Montreal Protocol for 2022

Trinidad and Tobago’s leadership role in ozone layer protection was further validated by the nomination and election of T&T national Dr. Marissa Gowrie by the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC) to one of three Vice Presidency Posts to the Meeting of the Parties of the Montreal Protocol for 2022. Dr. Gowrie is the Deputy Environmental Manager/National Ozone Officer of the National Ozone Unit within the Ministry of Planning and Development’s Environmental Policy and Planning Division.

As one of the Vice Presidents, Dr. Gowrie has the important role of supporting the President to ensure that all Parties, members and participants follow the rules of procedure for both the Montreal Protocol and the Vienna Convention. These rules of procedure shall apply to any meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer convened in accordance with article 11 of the Protocol.

The parties to the Protocol meet once a year to make decisions aimed at ensuring the successful implementation of the agreement and the President and three Vice-Presidents elected at an ordinary meeting shall remain in office until their successors are elected at the next ordinary meeting and shall serve in that capacity at any intervening extraordinary meetings. On occasion, one or more of these officers may be re-elected for one further consecutive term.

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago acceded to the Vienna Convention and its Montreal Protocol in August 1989, the first to do so in the Caribbean region. In this regard, Trinidad and Tobago is obligated to implement all phase out obligations under the Protocol and Dr. Gowrie through her work in the Ministry of Planning and Development has been recognized as a world leader in this regard.

In 2017, Dr. Gowrie was also one of fifteen recipients out of 197 parties in the world to win a Policy and Implementation Leadership Award, which is a prestigious United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Award recognising extraordinary contributions from governments, party delegates, groups or individuals who work tirelessly in the development and implementation of the Montreal Protocol. Dr. Gowrie, the sole winner from Trinidad and Tobago, has demonstrated over 10 years of dedication contributing to the phasing out of ozone depleting substances in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago participated in the Virtual Combined Twelfth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (Part II) and Thirty-Third Meeting of the Parties in October 2021, and Dr. Gowrie was the Head of Delegation representing Trinidad and Tobago along with Mr. Jonathan Bolai, Ozone Specialist in the Environmental Policy and Planning Division. Dr. Gowrie’s representation and work in this Meeting helped solidify her appointment as one of the three Vice Presidents.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis stated that Dr. Gowrie’s appointment is a highpoint for Trinidad and Tobago and the tremendous ongoing work being done to phase out ozone harming chemicals. The Minister added that Dr. Gowrie has put in a great deal of effort which has benefitted citizens, and is making a great deal of headway in the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors. Minister Robinson-Regis extends whole-hearted congratulations to Dr. Gowrie and her team in the National Ozone Unit on this significant appointment. Dr. Gowrie emphasized that this appointment allows Trinidad and Tobago’s work to be an example as well as a model for good practice in the region as well as among the global members and also facilitates further opportunities for sharing ideas and collaborating with other nations.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer is the landmark multilateral environmental agreement that regulates the production and consumption of nearly 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ozone depleting substances (ODS). Those chemicals damage the stratospheric ozone layer when released, reducing protection to humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

MORE INFORMATION

The Montreal Protocol has had a tremendous effect on aiding the world in arresting the deterioration of the ozone layer, and made a landmark decision in October 2016 known as the Kigali Amendment, to include under its mandate chemicals known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) which were used as ozone depleting alternatives but which have a negative effect on the climate. Trinidad and Tobago was the 1st country in the Caribbean and 21st country globally to sign onto the Kigali Amendment showcasing our commitment not only to protection of the ozone layer but also addressing the issue of climate change.

Through grant funding provided by the Montreal Protocol, the country has been providing training and other capacity building of the refrigeration and air conditioning sector as well as closely monitoring the use and phase out of all ozone depleting substances.

Thus far Trinidad and Tobago has successfully completed the phase out of the refrigerant CFCs and the fire suppressant Halons as well as the phase out of the fumigant Methyl Bromide for non-quarantine of pre shipment uses. The phase out of HCFC is currently in progress with complete phase out by 2030. Phase down of HFCs is scheduled to begin in 2024.