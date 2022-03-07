Submit Release
AB1079 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (f), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 2., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. c. to dn., 121.07 (2) (e), 121.59 (2m) (b), 121.905 (1) (b) 1. to 3. and 121.905 (1) (b) 6. and 7.; to renumber and amend 20.255 (2) (eh), 115.3615, 115.437 (1), 115.437 (2) (a), 115.882, 115.993, 115.995 (intro.), 115.995 (1) and (2), 115.996 and 121.59 (2m) (a) (intro.), 1. and 2.; to amend 20.255 (1) (hg), 20.255 (2) (ac), 20.255 (2) (b), 20.255 (2) (cc), 20.255 (2) (cy), 20.255 (2) (da), 115.28 (45), 115.341, 115.364 (1) (a), 115.364 (1) (am), 115.364 (1) (b), 115.364 (2) (a) 1., 115.364 (2) (a) 2., 115.364 (2) (a) 3., 115.364 (2) (b) 2. a., 115.364 (2) (b) 2. b., 115.367 (1), 115.95 (2), 115.95 (3), 115.96 (title), 115.96 (1), 115.97 (1), 115.977 (2), 115.993 (title), 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 1. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. a., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. bf., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. e., 118.55 (7g), 119.04 (1), 121.07 (2) (d), 121.07 (2) (e), 121.59 (2) (intro.), 121.59 (3), 121.905 (1) (a), 121.905 (3) (c) 6., 121.91 (2m) (i) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (im) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. b. and 121.91 (2m) (t) 1. (intro.); and to create 20.255 (1) (fg), 20.255 (2) (ch), 20.255 (2) (co), 20.255 (2) (cx), 20.255 (2) (dk), 20.255 (2) (dn), 20.255 (2) (dv), 20.255 (2) (kg), 20.255 (3) (bm), 20.255 (3) (dg), 20.255 (3) (fv), 20.505 (8) (hm) 29., 115.28 (28), 115.28 (63) (d), 115.28 (66), 115.28 (68), 115.341 (3), 115.342, 115.364 (1) (c), 115.437 (1) (a), 115.437 (1) (d), 115.437 (2) (a) 2., 115.449, 115.453, 115.457, 115.882 (1) and (2), 115.958, 115.97 (6), 115.993 (2), 115.993 (3), 115.995 (1m) (a) (intro.), 115.995 (1m) (b), 115.995 (2m), 115.995 (3), 115.996 (3), 118.134 (6), 121.075, 121.90 (1) (h), 121.905 (3) (c) 9., 121.905 (3) (c) 10., 121.905 (3) (c) 11., 121.91 (2m) (k), 121.91 (2m) (km) and 121.91 (2m) (L) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to statutes related to elementary and secondary education in this state, funding for the University of Wisconsin System, and making an appropriation. (FE)

