Infrastructure funding for 14 projects in capital region

CANADA, March 7 - BURTTS CORNER (GNB) – Fourteen projects in the capital region valued at more than $3.87 million were announced today by the provincial and federal governments.

“I work with many organizations and I know how important this funding is for people in rural areas of our province,” said Carleton-York MLA Richard Ames. “It is great to see different levels of government work together to enhance and improve the lives of New Brunswickers.”

Ames participated for Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

“The infrastructure upgrades we are funding in collaboration with our provincial partners will make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless people of all ages across Fredericton,” said Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin. “They will enable residents to keep doing the things they love, whether it is playing sports or taking part in cultural activities at their local community centre.”

Atwin participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Keswick Valley Regional Complex will receive about $1.1 million to renovate the facility, including improvements to the accessibility of dressing rooms and the addition of a new entrance. One of two projects approved for the Estey’s Bridge Recreation Association is $120,000 towards resurfacing its soccer field, improving the walking trail and renovating the kitchen. The Prince William Fifty Plus Seniors Group Inc. is receiving more than $60,000 to replace the septic system and upgrade the building.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefitting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

· improvements to existing infrastructure;

· low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

· projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

· projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

· projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

07-03-22