Inslee statement on new EPA actions on clean transportation

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement in response to the Biden administration's announcement of new Environmental Protection Agency regulations and funding to promote cleaner trucks and buses.

“There’s no question our transportation system is vital for our economy and quality of life. It also happens to be a significant source of air pollution that exacerbates devastating health inequities among lower-income communities and communities of color. I applaud the Biden-Harris administration and the Environmental Protection Agency for taking these important steps to modernize heavy-duty vehicles and provide cleaner options for schools around the country. Congratulations to the Chimacum, Evergreen, Granger and Port Townsend school districts that are among the first to benefit from the infrastructure bill's investments in cleaning up our school buses.

“States must also take action to promote cleaner, electric options for businesses and families. Cars, trucks, buses, ferries and other vehicles are the largest source of greenhouse gases in Washington. Our reliance on fossil fuels not only harms the health of our people and our planet, we are also seeing how it makes us vulnerable in times of geopolitical conflict.

“State legislators are working on a transportation package now -- funded in part by the revenues from the milestone passage of our state’s cap-and-invest program in 2021 -- that includes historic investments in carbon-reducing transportation options such as transit and hybrid-electric ferries. I know legislators can get this over the finish line, and I look forward to celebrating this as one of the session’s big wins. The Legislature also has an opportunity to help thousands more families make the switch from fossil-fueled vehicles to electric. I hope they take this work on with the urgency it requires. We have no time to waste in weaning ourselves off our reliance to oil and gas that pollutes our communities.”

List of Washington school districts awards from the 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate program:

Chimacum School District - $40,000 to fund two buses

Evergreen School District - $200,000 to fund 10 buses

Granger School District - $20,000 to fund one bus

Port Townsend School District - $40,000 to fund two buses

