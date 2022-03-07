Statement on "The State Board of Education Membership Eligibility Emergency Amendment Act of 2022"

The State Board of Education Membership Eligibility Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 introduced by Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (Ward 4), will amend the State Board of Education Establishment Act of 2007 to permit employees of D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) to serve as elected officials on the State Board of Education. The State Board supports this legislation as it further fosters equitable representation and diversity of perspectives on the State Board.

The State Board regularly collaborates with and hears from DCPS and public charter school teachers through outreach efforts, surveys, and public comment, which gives members of the State Board deeper insight on issues that affect the D.C. education system. The State Board recognizes the valuable contributions educators can make as a continuous voice, serving on the State Board. We urge the Council to adopt this legislation.