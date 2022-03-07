Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,435 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Masking in Schools

The State Board of Education understands the complex decision-making regarding masking for District families. Each family has different variables that must be weighed on a daily basis to protect their health; this is especially true for families with children who are unable to be vaccinated or with health-compromised adults or children at home. We have listened closely to the wide variety of perspectives held by our constituents on the issue of masking in schools. We believe that, for the near future, the mask mandate should remain in place for indoor spaces in schools to protect our youngest students. We strongly support increasing District efforts to promote vaccination of all eligible children, to expand distribution of high-quality masks and at-home COVID tests and to increase robust outdoor education options for every school to help reach a negligible rate of community spread.

You just read:

Statement on Masking in Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.