Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,434 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Directs TEA To Create Task Force Addressing Staffing Shortages Across Texas

March 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to create a task force to help school districts address ongoing staffing shortages across the state.

"I am directing the Texas Education Agency to immediately create a task force to help school districts address the ongoing staffing shortages they face," reads the letter. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students. This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher.”

Read the Governor's letter.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Directs TEA To Create Task Force Addressing Staffing Shortages Across Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.