DISCOVER THE SOOTHING SECRET OF FRESH GOATS MILK WITH NATURE BY CANUS AT EXPO WEST
EINPresswire.com/ -- In its return to in-person attendance, Natural Products Expo West will host the leading brands in the natural and organic industry March 8 – 12 in Anaheim, California. At booth 2917, Canus USA will showcase its fresh goat’s milk products brand: Nature by Canus.
Tailored for fans of natural beauty care that is good for you and the environment, Nature by Canus sources its goat’s milk directly from local Canadian farms and formulates this enriching ingredient into gentle products for skin. Every Nature by Canus product contains the moisturizing, soothing, benefits of fresh goat’s milk and aromatherapy to help every shower or soak feel more relaxing and nourishing than ever.
The benefits of fresh goat’s milk have been reported for millennia. Legend has it that Cleopatra took a milk bath every day – one of the secrets to her beauty. For the last 20 years, the family-owned and operated brand has been sourcing fresh goat’s milk to use in its unique formulas to soothe all skin types. Fresh Goat’s milk is safe for everyone, including those who are lactose intolerant. It’s rich in lipids, vitamins, minerals and triglycerides; EDTA, phosphate- and paraben-free; plus, it cleanses the skin without over-drying or altering its natural moisture barrier.
Fresh goat’s milk contains capric and caprylic acids that naturally balance the alkalinity of Nature by Canus’ products so it more closely matches the ideal alkalinity of our skin. This keeps skin from being stripped of natural moisture – a common problem with regular commercial body washes, soaps and bubble baths. The products are tested under dermatological control and respect the skin’s natural pH.
The cream present in fresh goat’s milk is a moisturizer for dry and damaged skin. Each bar of soap bubble bath, body wash and lotion are full of essential nutrients and vitamins A, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E. The fatty acids are absorbed by the skin and contribute to a deep and extended hydration.
To learn more about Nature by Canus, visit them online, on Instagram and Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Canus and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Tailored for fans of natural beauty care that is good for you and the environment, Nature by Canus sources its goat’s milk directly from local Canadian farms and formulates this enriching ingredient into gentle products for skin. Every Nature by Canus product contains the moisturizing, soothing, benefits of fresh goat’s milk and aromatherapy to help every shower or soak feel more relaxing and nourishing than ever.
The benefits of fresh goat’s milk have been reported for millennia. Legend has it that Cleopatra took a milk bath every day – one of the secrets to her beauty. For the last 20 years, the family-owned and operated brand has been sourcing fresh goat’s milk to use in its unique formulas to soothe all skin types. Fresh Goat’s milk is safe for everyone, including those who are lactose intolerant. It’s rich in lipids, vitamins, minerals and triglycerides; EDTA, phosphate- and paraben-free; plus, it cleanses the skin without over-drying or altering its natural moisture barrier.
Fresh goat’s milk contains capric and caprylic acids that naturally balance the alkalinity of Nature by Canus’ products so it more closely matches the ideal alkalinity of our skin. This keeps skin from being stripped of natural moisture – a common problem with regular commercial body washes, soaps and bubble baths. The products are tested under dermatological control and respect the skin’s natural pH.
The cream present in fresh goat’s milk is a moisturizer for dry and damaged skin. Each bar of soap bubble bath, body wash and lotion are full of essential nutrients and vitamins A, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E. The fatty acids are absorbed by the skin and contribute to a deep and extended hydration.
To learn more about Nature by Canus, visit them online, on Instagram and Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Canus and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent & Company, Inc.
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com