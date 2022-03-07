Tune into the next Let's Talk About Hanford

Ready to step into the world of Hanford cleanup? In the next edition of Let’s Talk About Hanford, we’re going to be learning about several important Hanford cleanup facilities — the Liquid Effluent Retention Facility (LERF), Effluent Treatment Facility (ETF), and the 242-A Evaporator.

Join us for the live discussion 5:30 p.m. March 30, on Zoom or Facebook.

For this conversation, we're bringing on several of our Nuclear Waste Program experts, including LERF/ETF Environmental Engineer and Permit Lead Amena Mayenna, and 242-A Evaporator Environmental Permit Lead Andrew Pomiak.

Amena and Andrew will share information about exactly what LERF, ETF, and the 242-A Evaporator are, our agency’s role, and why the three are crucial to the treatment and disposal of Hanford’s dangerous waste. Following their presentation, we’ll host a live Q&A and answer your questions!

The two will be joined by hosts Ginger Wireman, Daina McFadden, and Ryan Miller, our agency’s Nuclear Waste Program communications team.

Join the conversation

This event will stream on both Zoom and Facebook Live. Those in attendance on the Zoom stream will have the opportunity to either type their questions in the chat or to unmute, turn on their cameras, and ask their questions directly.

Join via Facebook by watching live at the time of the event on our Hanford Facebook page, or the Facebook event page.

For the Zoom stream:

Join by phone (audio only):

Can't attend the conversation on March 30? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends.

You can also submit your questions to us about these three facilities in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We first announced these virtual events last spring, with the aim to help you better understand all things related to Hanford and its complex nuclear cleanup.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989; cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and history of the site to the Hanford Reach habitat and wildlife that call it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our seventh livestream!

Missed our prior Let’s Talk About Hanford conversations? Check them out on YouTube.