Wildlife Agency Fishing Education Team Announces March Classes
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (March 7, 2022) – The fishing education staff of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer classes in the natural environment of the North Carolina mountains this month.
Classes are open to the public and are typically free of charge. Details about each class are available on the online program calendar.
March schedule:
- March 15: Introduction to Fly Fishing, Lake Imaging, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- March 16: Casting for Beginners, Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- March 17 - 18: Fly Fishing School, Day 1: Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Day 2: Little River, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- March 19: Introduction to Fly Fishing, WNC Nature Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- March 22: On the Water: East Fork French Broad, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- March 24 - 25: Women’s Fly Fishing School, Day 1: Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Day 2: Little River, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- March 26: Gone Fishin’, Marion Fish State Fish Hatchery, 10 a.m. – noon. All ages.
- March 29: Introduction to Fly Fishing, Lake Imaging, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
-
March 31: Casting, Lake Imaging, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.