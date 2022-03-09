International Hemp Partners with Cornell, NCSU, and U of K for Hemp Cultivar Development and Agronomy Research

International Hemp Lead Agronomist, Terry Moran with Cornell's Dr. Larry Smart at the Geneva, NY industrial hemp trial location in August 2021. International Hemp's Bialobrzeskie fiber variety in Geneva, NY as part of the 2021 Cornell University industrial hemp trial. International Hemp Lead Agronomist, Terry Moran at the 2021 Cornell University industrial hemp trial location in Geneva, NY in late August of 2021.

International Hemp joins Hemp Research Consortium funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to develop U.S.-bred hemp fiber and grain cultivars

We want to send the message that reliable, high-yielding, stable industrial hemp varieties bred by leading American universities are on the way.” — Derek T. Montgomery

DENVER, CO, USDA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Hemp, a U.S.-based producer and distributor of certified industrial hemp seed, has joined the Hemp Research Consortium, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar research and development initiative for the development of new hemp fiber and grain cultivars with Cornell University, North Carolina State University, and the University of Kentucky funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (“FFAR”). In addition to the development and commercialization of U.S.-bred industrial hemp cultivars, the Hemp Research Consortium will advance research on hemp cultivation and agronomy for the benefit of American farmers.

Since 2016, Cornell has been at the forefront of hemp research in the United States and has worked closely with the United States Department of Agriculture’s ("USDA") Agriculture Research Service in launching the nation’s industrial hemp germplasm repository housed at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, NY. Cornell researchers have studied the role of genetics in determining hemp THC levels, have developed molecular markers to accelerate hemp breeding efforts, and have used those markers in the development of new fiber and grain cultivars that are in the final stages of testing. Cornell will work directly with International Hemp in breeding new fiber and grain hemp cultivars.

Last year, International Hemp was the largest producer of industrial hemp seed certified under Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (“AOSCA”) guidelines in the United States. International Hemp has supplied U.S. hemp growers with enough certified seed to plant tens of thousands of acres of hemp for grain and fiber production. This material will be used as a feedstock to supply the market development of hemp as a nutritious, plant-based protein ingredient and as a renewable building material. This summer, International Hemp plans to dramatically increase its domestic production, shifting 100% of certified seed production from Europe to North America.

International Hemp will contribute $1 million dollars to the FFAR Hemp Research Consortium over a three-year period. FFAR will match those funds and distribute $2 million dollars in research grants to the University members. The priorities of the research will include the development of new hemp fiber and grain cultivars, improvement of harvesting techniques, pests, and disease management.

International Hemp is currently the exclusive licensor of several European varieties for use in North and South America. Derek T. Montgomery, the CEO for International Hemp comments: “We have some of the highest-yielding fiber and grain varieties for northern latitudes, and we recently started domestic certified seed production on two Italian fiber varieties for fiber growers in the southern United States. The U.S. hemp market needs high-yielding, certified varieties for fiber and grain, and we want to send the message that reliable, high-yielding, stable industrial hemp varieties bred by leading American universities are on the way.”

For more than one hundred years, Plant Breeding and Genetics at Cornell University has been widely recognized for the development of novel breeding approaches, gene discovery, and release of economically important cultivars. Improvements to fiber quality, higher yield, improved quality of oil and grain taste, and genetic stability are keys to further developing the U.S. hemp industry. Proper planting dates, soil fertility, harvesting efficiency, sustainable pest management, and improved testing technologies are all likely research topics that the consortium intends to publish and share with the broader hemp growing community.

Dr. Larry Smart, a professor in Cornell’s School of Integrative Plant Science has been leading the university’s hemp research and extension team is enthusiastic about the new cooperation with International Hemp “we couldn’t ask for a more committed, long-term partner in bringing our new fiber and grain cultivars to market for U.S. farmers.”

About International Hemp

International Hemp is a U.S.-based agricultural producer and distributor of AOSCA certified industrial hemp seed. The company is focused on building a domestic infrastructure for certified seed production to grow the global market for hemp food and fiber.

Forward-Looking Statements

In 2022, International Hemp will produce its entire AOSCA certified commercial seed inventory in North America. International Hemp will continue working with its partners to develop and bring to market the highest-quality, highest-yielding hemp genetics in the world.

International Hemp is partnering with food and industrial manufacturers to spur continued expansion of regional fiber and grain processing in the U.S. and end markets with a mission to plant 1,000,000 acres of industrial hemp by 2025. International Hemp is actively seeking strategic partners to develop the market for hemp food, hurd, fiber, and carbon credits.

Industrial Hemp