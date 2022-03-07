When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 07, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 07, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to the presence of particulate matter found in reserve and/or stability sample vials Company Name: Fresenius Kabi, USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sodium Acetate Injection, USP, 400 mEq/100 mL (4 mEq/mL), 100 mL fill in a 100 mL vial

Company Announcement

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., March 7, 2022 – Fresenius Kabi USA is voluntarily recalling seven lots of Sodium Acetate Injection, USP, 400 mEq/100 mL (4 mEq/mL), 100 mL fill in a 100 mL vial to the user level due to the presence of particulate matter found in reserve and/or stability sample vials. Microscopic and elemental analyses determined the presence of particulates composed of carbon and oxygen with varying amounts of iron and trace amounts of sodium, silicon, chromium, aluminum and cellulose.

The administration of an injectable product that contains particulate matter may result in local irritation or swelling or infection in response to the foreign material. If the particulate matter reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death. To date, no adverse event reports have been received for these recalled lots, which were produced and sold in 2020 and 2021.

Sodium Acetate Injection, USP is indicated as a source of sodium, for addition to large volume IV fluids to prevent or correct low blood sodium levels in patients with restricted or no oral intake. It is also useful as an additive for preparing specific IV fluid formulas when the needs of the patient cannot be met by standard electrolyte or nutrient solutions. Listed below is a table of the recalled lots distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies between September 2020 and November 2021. An image of the product packaging is also included below.

Product Name/Product size NDC Number Product Code Batch Number Expiration Date First Ship Date Last Ship Date Sodium Acetate Injection, USP, 400 mEq/ 100 mL (4 mEq/mL), 100 mL fill in a 100 mL vial 63323-032-00 322100 6124193 05/2022 09/08/2020 12/22/2020 6124196 05/2022 11/16/2020 01/27/2021 6124226 05/2022 12/22/2020 03/22/2021 6124532 06/2022 01/27/2021 04/13/2021 6125333 12/2022 04/06/2021 06/01/2021 6125678 01/2023 06/23/2021 09/27/2021 6126846 08/2023 10/07/2021 11/17/2021

Fresenius Kabi is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and asking customers and distributors to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the use and distribution of any affected product. Distributors should notify their customers and direct them to quarantine and discontinue distributing or dispensing the affected lots, and to return the product to Fresenius Kabi. The recall letter and response form are available at https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/pharmaceutical-product-updates.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Fresenius Kabi at 1-866-716-2459 Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi ( www.fresenius-kabi.com/us ) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. For more information about Fresenius Kabi worldwide, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

###