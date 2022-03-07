Teach Ours Launches Self-Paced, Unlimited Online Learning & Teaching Marketplace

The company is offering a limited time offer of 70% off for over 1200 courses.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teach Ours is pleased to announce the official launch of its game-changing unlimited self-paced online learning and teaching marketplace.Teach Ours is an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 1400 courses. The company’s aim is to bring together teachers and students to achieve their goals, by providing high quality and affordable sought-after skills. The platform allows instructors to also build online courses on their preferred topics, with students hailing from all spheres of life, including having no academic background to a more advanced educational experience.“I started Teach Ours in August 2020 during the ongoing pandemic as a way to make quality education accessible to everyone at very affordable prices.,” says Founder and CEO, Timi Oromoni. “When most projects continued online, we saw the rising demands of people trying to develop their skill sets by buying online courses - but some of these courses were really costly and they were restricted to buying one course at a time. So, we wanted to provide online courses to people at affordable prices and give them access to as many varied courses as possible.”Through offering such an extensive list of online courses, students have a remarkable variety to choose from. Some courses currently offered on the platform include:• Microsoft Excel• Sales & Marketing• Project Management• Web & Development• Adobe Acrobat• HTML and CSS coding• Building Better Teams• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion• Employee Dispute Resolution Mediation through Peer Review• Budgets and Managing Money for Supervisors• The Art of Delegating• Advanced Writing Skills• Promoting a Marketing Webinar• Communications for Small Business Owners• Workplace Health and Safety for Supervisors• And much more!Currently, Teach Ours is offering a once-in-a-lifetime limited offer of 70% off on 1265 courses – a reduced price of just $49.99 for a one-month plan instead of $199.99. This offer grants students access to over 1200 courses offered on the platform. Not only that, but when users join the Teach Ours affiliate program, they will receive an iPhone, iPad, and MacBook when they refer a certain number of people. Users will also receive a 20% commission from the first purchase a referral makes.Instructors are also invited to sell their courses on the Teach Ours platform by using its LMS features. Signing up and uploading courses is free, with the platform only receiving a commission when a student registers.For more information about Teach Ours, or to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime offer, please visit https://teachours.com About Teach OursTeach Ours was created in 2020 by Founder and CEO, Timi Oromoni, a dedicated professional who constantly strives to advance her career through academia and various work experiences. She was able to attain an undergraduate degree and two masters degrees from the UK and USA, and over the years she gained experience in implementing and coordinating economic, business, and development projects for NGOs, public, and private sectors.Timi is mostly passionate about reducing poverty in most nations, especially that of developing nations. She believes the only way to eradicate poverty is to help increase employment - and she knew learning is the key to unlocking employment opportunities. Therefore, she decided to start her own company in 2020 so she can provide quality education to help people foster skill sets and advance their careers. In addition, she wanted to create employment opportunities so people/tutors can earn money when they create and sell their courses on Teach Ours platform – all from the comfort of their homes.