Sacred Artwork Commissioned to Inspire Catholic Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias
“Block print” of a future oil painting by Norman Faucheux. It features all power intercessors for dementia.
Catholics will soon have prayer cards, canvases, and votives to envision four intercessors for their lives impacted by dementia.
The community of people who are contributing to the project with prayers, donations, and sharing the campaign will have reason to feel good about their charity, especially during Lent.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Estrade, gerontologist and author of "The Peace with Dementia Rosary: Education, Intentions, Community," has commissioned sacred and religious artist Norman Faucheux to create an 18” x 24” oil painting. The artwork comprises four powerful intercessors that can aid those challenged by dementia and their caregivers.
Estrade said, “Several years ago, I found that St. Dymphna is the patron saint of those with brain disorders, including dementia, depression, anxiety, and other mental challenges.” Since publishing that book in 2019, he’s created a video podcast on YouTube and iTunes, written a blog and weekly newsletter, and currently adds patron of the arts to his list of ways to serve Catholic families impacted by dementia.
Dementia is a broad term used to describe a group of chronic symptoms that may include memory impairment disrupting everyday life, diminished judgment, inability to plan, challenges with words and communicating, disorientation of time and place, and other symptoms.
The four intercessors included in the painting will be St. Dymphna and St. John the Evangelist, the patron saint of caregivers/care partners; he cared for the Blessed Virgin Mary in her advanced years. The painting will also highlight St. Raphael the Archangel, who healed Tobit of his blindness and protected Tobias on his journey in the Old Testament. And, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, to whom this “ministry for memory impairment” is dedicated.
Norman Faucheux is a sought-after artist residing in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He developed his art at LSU and is one of six “core artists” of the St. Louis IX Art Society. A mutual friend suggested to Estrade that he commission Faucheux for something around dementia. “One year following the suggestion, I approached Norman after the First Saturday Mass in June. He not only accepted the project immediately but also quickly persuaded me to include St. Raphael for his healing graces,” says Estrade.
Once the oil painting - set to be in Renaissance and Baroque styles - is complete, the image will be printed on prayer cards to be meditated upon, canvases to grace homes and care communities, and votive candles to be lit. Faucheux said, “It’s exciting to think that this commissioned project has the potential to touch parishes and families across the world. So many people are impacted by dementia, and this holy image will offer a physical representation of hope.”
To assist with the cost of Faucheux’s commission, Estrade has created a crowdfunding campaign. “Most people do not know the origin of the artwork depicted on their prayer cards, much less having a hand in the creation. The community of people who are contributing to the project with prayers, donations, and sharing the campaign will have reason to feel good about their charity, especially during Lent,” says Estrade. After completion of the oil painting, sales of the merchandise featuring the sacred art will help sustain the ministry for many years to come. Everyone wins in this project - families, contributing patrons, a local sacred artist, and the ministry assisting families impacted by dementia.
For more information, visit https://DementiaRosary.com/artwork.
About The Peace with Dementia Rosary
The Peace with Dementia Rosary is a ministry dedicated to helping families impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias find peace and hope through practical caregiving education, local and online community, and the traditions and graces of the Roman Catholic Church. It is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, founded by Matthew Estrade.
