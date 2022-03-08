Sacred Artwork Commissioned to Inspire Catholic Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias

“Block print” of a future oil painting by Norman Faucheux. It features all power intercessors for dementia. Artist, Norman Faucheux

Catholics will soon have prayer cards, canvases, and votives to envision four intercessors for their lives impacted by dementia.

The community of people who are contributing to the project with prayers, donations, and sharing the campaign will have reason to feel good about their charity, especially during Lent.” — Matthew Estrade, Founder