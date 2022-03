The Recently Renovated Harlem School of the Arts Opens its Doors to Hosting a Wide Array of Events

HSA Dorothy Maynor Hall looking out at Back Garden space Flexible space allows for diverse event setups

HSA is a unique venue offering a variety of space options for any occasion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to the Renaissance Project, an ambitious undertaking to renovate the 58 year-old Harlem School of the Arts ( HSA ) - the Herb Alpert Center that began in 2019 and was completed in the Fall of 2020, the organization has expanded the use of its modernized facility that makes it one of the most unique venues in New York City.A Unique VenueThe iconic, award-winning, 37,000 sq. foot facility, originally designed by German-born architect Ulrich Joseph Franzen, stands near the corner of 141st and St. Nicholas Avenue, in the historic community of Harlem. It is bordered by the neo-gothic structures of City College, and the landmark architecture of Hamilton Terrace. The premier 58-year-old organization is nationally recognized as a leading provider of rigorous arts education and training, and now joins the list of New York’s most unique event venues.A vibrant state -of-the-art facility, HSA offers a variety of special events spaces for a range of occasions. The organization currently follows strict COVID-19 gathering protocols in alignment with NYC government mandates and has undertaken sweeping upgrades that include the instillation of a CDC-approved air-filtration system and barrier-free entry. Enhanced cleaning protocols ensure student, staff, and visitor safety.HSA is now a modern version of what founder Dorothy Maynor once described as “the gathering place”. Gone is the brick façade – replaced by a cutting-edge, angled glass curtain wall that allows a full transparent view inside and provides excellent acoustics.As the trend in decline of Omicron COVID-19 continues, and the approach of warmer weather nears, officials at HSA want you to know that they are now accepting inquiries for late Spring, Summer and Fall bookings of the organization’s numerous rental spaces.The Harlem School of the Arts Offers a Diversity of Space OptionsPlanning a wedding, a birthday party, reception, or reunion? Are you a designer looking for a sleek space to show your collection during New York Fashion Week? Are you an artist looking for an open, breezy environment for an exhibition or staged reading? Are you looking for a unique venue to hold a corporate function, conference, meeting, workshop, team-building event, holiday party, or cocktail reception? HSA has an option perfect for any occasion, size and budget.Dorothy Maynor Hall is an impressive two-story high, 3,500 sq. foot atrium space with a state-of-the-art enhanced audio/visual system and streaming capability. It features retractable curtains, drop-down screens, sophisticated lighting, audio modulation system, and wood floors. The space can be adapted and decorated to taste for a seated dinner, standing reception or meeting. Despite its openness and soaring ceiling height, the sound quality is exceptionally balanced and well-suited to recitals and musical performances. The hall's superior sound and acoustical designs were conceptualized by legendary architect/acoustician John Storyk who rose to prominence for his work on Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios.The room leads out onto a pristinely beautiful back-garden courtyard cleanly decorated with seasonal flowering trees (Cherry Blossom and Japanese Maple tree). The courtyard is highlighted by a beautiful waterfall built against the natural Manhattan Schist - a type of bedrock described as the backbone of Manhattan Island. This outdoor oasis offers a flexible space, ambient outdoor accent lighting, making it terrific for daytime occasions and an elegant setting for sunset and evening events. Dorothy Maynor Hall and accompanying outdoor area can host a variety of events from weddings to cocktail receptions, music and dance performances.The HSA Shop, an open sun-drenched room, adorned with colorful tables and chairs, is the perfect space for more intimate gatherings and small events (birthday party or baby shower). It can also double as a caterer's prep station and comes equipped with a small kitchen. This room too connects to the adjacent back-garden courtyard.Multipurpose Rooms & Rehearsal Studios – HSA boasts 3 dance studios that legendary dancer/choreographer George Balanchine helped to designed – versatile enough for performances, rehearsals, workshops, photo & video shoots, and auditions. Also available are 4 multi-functional studios with pianos, suitable for rehearsals, conferences, meetings, and breakout rooms.The HSA Theater, located directly next door, is an intimate 120 seat black box theater available to individual artists, production companies, nonprofit organizations, and corporate institutions that are interested in booking one-day to six-week events. It is rented with a standard lighting and sound system that may be modified to meet specific needs.The organization offers flexible rental packages that go from $500 and up. Additionally, HSA offers multi-level ad space in marketing eblasts to our subscriber list of 13k+ that includes artists, patrons, students, families, and members of the arts and arts education community to help in promoting events. For more information on rentals and our marketing packages, or to schedule an in-person or virtual tour or the facilities, contact the rental manager at rentals@hsanyc.org.# # #About Harlem School of the Arts at The Herb Alpert CenterNew York City’s premier community arts institution, the Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center stands uniquely apart as the sole provider of arts education in five disciplines: music, dance, theater, musical theater, and media & design, all within our award-winning 37,000 square foot facility. The institution’s reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA’s alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.For over 50 years HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to find and develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self- confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow.