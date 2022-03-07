Submit Release
Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 7, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into two upcoming webinars.

The first webinar, on pollinators, will be at noon on Wednesday, March 9. Hosts James Burnham, DNR Region 3 coordinator; Jess Petersen, DNR invertebrate ecologist; Megan Benage, DNR regional ecologist; and Nicole Gerjets, DNR bee survey specialist, will talk about Minnesota’s native plants, pollinators, their award-winning podcast, and how people can support pollinators.

The second webinar, on how to choose hunting rifle cartridges, will be at noon on Wednesday, March 16. Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports education specialist, and guest Phillip Massaro, a writer, shooter and worldwide big game hunter, will talk about what caliber hunters should choose for the game animal they are hunting.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

