Virginia Children’s Author Shameera Carr Reimagines Critical Race Theory Debate with Mocha Faces in ‘Feet at Your Seat’

Feet at Your Seat Author Shameera Carr

Positive and affirming books have the power to change the trajectory of a child’s day.” — Shameera Carr

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a positive side to the pandemic. It gave many people a chance to refocus and reexamine their lives. In 2020, while being in quarantine lockdown, Shameera Carr discovered her love for writing children’s books. Because of this revelation, Ms. Carr has become a prolific author and self-publisher, penning two books. Amid some states trying to ban critical race theory from their school’s curriculum, and scholars and critics busy debating this hot issue, Shameera has taken the high road. Her landmark children's books promote diversity in kid's literature, highlighting Black faces as the main characters. These positive depictions are important in forming self-love and self-worth in African American children.

At a young age, Shameera enjoyed writing, mostly poems. Now, as an adult, she is ready to revisit this part of herself with an enthused passion. Her inspiration to write came from her two children and the desire for them to see themselves represented in children’s literature. Her decision to self-publish came from the wisdom and prodding of her Mom. Shameera hopes to encourage young readers to not only dream, but to dream big. “My mission is to foster a love of reading in children through diverse and inclusive stories.”

Shameera’s much anticipated second book, “Feet At Your Seat,” launches on March 15, 2022. “Feet At Your Seat” is a whimsical portrayal of a mocha-colored lad who is attending virtual school. Getting young children to stay seated for virtual school can be a daunting assignment; inquisitive little minds get distracted easily. The story weaves us through the challenges he faces while seated at his desk. Ms. Carr dedicated this new submission to her son Princeton and his virtual teacher, Mrs. Teresa Custalow-Hobbs, who remained engaged and effective despite the wandering little feet.

Ms. Carr, who has an extensive professional background in the technical writing arena, is a graduate of Temple University with a Bachelor of Business degree. She received her Master of Business from Averett University. Shameera states that, “through her books, she hopes to water the seeds of potential that exist within every child, sparking limitless growth.”

Shameera’s first book, “I Can Be,” is an empowering book for kids about their ability to be anything they aspire to be. Each page references a well-known Black figure children may not learn about in school, paired with the positive affirmation I can be. This book acts as a motivator for children to be their very best selves.

For more information, please contact Shameera Carr at: Phone: 804-519-3141 Email: scarr@booksbymeera.com Website: www.booksbymeera.com