Kenneth H. Johnson of Chicago Joins BrightQuery, Inc.
BrightQuery, Inc., a Fintech company, has installed Kenneth Johnson as its new COO and Chief Growth Officer.CHICAGO, IL, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth H. Johnson is proud to join BrightQuery, Inc. in his new advisory role as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Growth Officer. The company is a leading Fintech firm, comprised of expert accountants, economists, and statisticians with specialties vital to maintaining a globally recognized database on U.S. private and public companies.
Mr. Johnson brings to his new role a rich resume which supports the growth mindset and operations of the BrightQuery brand. An active member of the Center for Corporate Growth, he is eager to contribute his talents to this new advisory position and support BrightQuery’s presence as a trusted, accurate, and complete source of information about companies.
“I’m honored to join the BrightQuery organization,” said Mr. Johnson. “The level of detail and expertise which the firm brings to its product is unmatched in today’s industry. I look forward to taking part in its growth trajectory in the months and years to come.”
BrightQuery, Inc. uses its proprietary technology and expert team to collect the financial information for U.S. companies, both private and public, and establish predictive performance scores. Leveraging the auditable filings from the Department of Labor and the IRS, which outline employee and payroll information, the company has amassed a database lauded for its precision, relevance, and consistency.
The level of data collection and aggregation possible by the BrightQuery firm is informing the direction of the industry. With leading functionality in sourcing, organizing, and analyzing company data filed with the government, BrightQuery is able to provide monthly firmographics and quarterly financial data for over 200 million U.S. companies.
Kenneth Johnson is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He has extensive advisory experience in private equity, big banks, and capital market firms. Mr. Johnson is the Co-Founder for Synergy Management Group.
###
For more information about Kenneth Johnson, please follow him on LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Synergy Management Group
+1 312-481-6850
email us here