Surge in Adoption of Point-of-Care Diagnostic Devices Induces Induction Effect on Biotechnology Instruments Market, States Fact.MR

Biotechnology Instruments Market Analysis by Component (Lab Automation Instruments, Medical Lasers, Life Science Consumables), by End-use, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The Biotechnology Instruments market revenues were estimated at US$ 46.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 241.4 Bn.

Technological developments, the efficacy of laser therapy, the escalating prevalence of target diseases, the growing elderly population, and the growing demand for Point-Of-Care (POC) diagnostics and equipment are all driving the industry forward. Owing to this, Biotechnology Instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the coming 10 years.

The rise in technological advancements and the increasing knowledge in the biotechnology sector, the launch of new and innovative products, agreements, acquisitions, technological advancements, and increasing adoption in various applications can be attributed to the biotechnology instruments industry, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

In recent years, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for biotechnology instruments. Furthermore, advances in biotechnological techniques have resulted in the development of new medicines for patients suffering from ailments such as growth diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, metabolic diseases, and multiple sclerosis, have been propelling the Biotechnology Instruments Market.

With the help of advanced biotechnology instruments, biotechnology has improved animal feed, manufactured broad-spectrum livestock vaccines. Besides, it has also improved diagnostic techniques for detecting diseases including Bovine spongiform encephalopathy, foot and mouth disease, and salmonella in other sectors such as agriculture, livestock, veterinary, and aquaculture. Furthermore, biotechnology instruments have improved the breeding of plants to get essential traits, hence supporting the growth of the Biotechnology Instruments Market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Biotechnology Instruments market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 53.3 Bn by 2022

Top Component being Life Science Consumables is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Top End-use being Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.

With over 15.6% projected growth rate, Biotechnology Instruments revenue is expected to grow at fastest pace in the U.S., during 2022 – 2032.

The Biotechnology Instruments market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 53.3 Bn in 2022 as the worldwide revenues was up by 15.6% year-over-year.



Competitive Landscape of Biotechnology Instruments market -

According to the market research analysis, partnerships and expansion have been the prominent development in Biotechnology Instruments market in recent years. Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Alcon, Inc., AngioDynamics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Candela Medical, Cynosure, LLC., Danaher Corporation, Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena GmbH), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IIlumina Inc., IRIDEX, Lumenis, Merck KGaA, Novanta, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Zimmer MedizinSysteme are the prominent providers of Biotechnology Instruments services.

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In July 2021, Lumenis introduced MOSES 2.0 Next-Generation Holmium Laser Technology. This launch was intended to increase the efficacy of urinary stones and the enlarged prostate operation. This is feasible because to laser energy transfer improvement. Furthermore, increased investment initiatives aid many companies in expanding their market footprints.

In February 2021, Waters Corporation introduced a liquid chromatography system-Waters ACQUITY PREMIER Solution which involves MaxPeak High-performance Surface technology.

In January 2021, Sartorius Stedim Biotech purchased Novasep's chromatography process equipment segment. Its chromatography product offering includes enhanced chromatography systems and resin-based batch for multi-use applications such as oligonucleotides, small molecules, insulin, and peptides.



The study offers data-driven insights and guidance of several aspects. Some of the more notable questions are:

What are the major recent trends that can influence the product life cycle and the RoI?

Which regulatory trends shape corporate-level, business-level, and functional-level strategies?

Which micromarketing initiatives of leading players will bring in investments?

What can be the best framework and tools for PESTLE analysis?

Which regions will witness rise in new opportunities?

Which are the game-changing technologies being used to capture new revenue streams in the near future?

Which operational and tactical frameworks are being adopted by various players in gaining customer loyalty?

What is the current and expected intensity of competition the market in the near future?

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Biotechnology Instruments market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (Lab Automation Instruments, Medical Lasers, Life Science Consumables), End-use (Government & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Other End-uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

