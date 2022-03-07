Submit Release
TriMed Complete Named One of the Best EHR Software for Businesses by Software Advice

TriMed Technologies completed 2021 with huge success and accolades from Gartner Digital Markets brands (Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp).

It is an honor to be recognized as this has been a team effort fueled by a shared passion to deliver a superior product coupled with premium support.”
— Tim Martin- CEO of TriMed Technologies

HIGH POINT , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriMed Technologies’ product, TriMed Complete, was recently named one of the top EHR software platforms for private practice by Software Advice. TriMed Complete’s notable features include patient scheduling, physician scheduling, and remote treatment plans. Receiving 4.9 out of 5 stars, TriMed Complete is a browser-based software that you can access anywhere with full capabilities through your web browser. The software tool puts the patient record onto one screen so users don’t have to switch between windows to gather information.

“It is an honor to be recognized as this has been a team effort fueled by a shared passion to deliver a superior product coupled with premium support,” Tim Martin, CEO of TriMed Technologies. Additional TriMed recognitions and brand accolades have recently been received from both Capterra as well as GetApp. Categories of praise for TriMed offerings include medical practice management, telemedicine, medical billing, EMR, and e-Prescribing.

"I'm not surprised that we received these recognitions," said Matt Lawson, Director of Sales at TriMed Technologies. "We all knew the quality of TriMed Complete and the solutions it provides to healthcare practices and we're excited that the medical industry is now discovering it too.”

About TriMed Technologies:
Since 1996, TriMed Technologies has been providing cutting-edge Practice Management (PM) and Electronic Health Record (EHR) software and services to medical practices, management service organizations (MSOs), and large medical central billing companies. While health care has evolved and changed over the years, TriMed’s mission has remained simple and steadfast: solve problems of time, money, and risk to improve patient care and your practice profitability.

