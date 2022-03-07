Application Period Now Open for School Bus Replacement Grants under VW Settlement

Raleigh

Mar 7, 2022

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for the School Bus Program grants under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The Request for Proposals (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $27.2 million available to replace old diesel school buses with new, cleaner alternatives to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Grants will be awarded to assist schools with purchasing zero-emission or low-emission school buses and associated charging infrastructure. To maximize health and environmental benefits, DAQ is prioritizing electrification projects, with a goal of awarding at least 50% of available funds for transitions from diesel buses to electric buses.

Projects can be submitted by local, state and tribal government organizations; public or private nonprofit organizations; and public-private partnerships where the lead applicant is a public sector, public or private nonprofit organization. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (listed in Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points as well as additional technical support during the application process.

DAQ will accept applications for the School Bus Program until June 6, 2022, via the Grant Management System. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. The Division will also hold information workshops during the application period. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for DAQ’s online RFP information session will be located on the Division’s website at https://deq.nc.gov/VWsettlement.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DAQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title line “School Bus Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker and includes programs for school and transit bus replacements and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure. The schedule for future RFP releases is available online.