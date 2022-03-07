Marine Communication Market to be worth US$ 9,351.4 Million by the year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Seamless, yet Secure: Key Focus for Marine Communication Market Players

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Marine Communication Market is currently esteemed at around US$ 4,420.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 9,351.4 Mn by 2032.



Growing focus on seamless and secure marine communication systems will propel innovation in the ensuing decade 2021-2031, with sales set to post strong gains in 2021, according to a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The study tracks marine communication growth in high-growth markets, analyzing lucrative segments and strategies of key players.

2022 Market Value US$ 4,420.7 Mn 2032 Market Value US$ 9,351.4 Mn CAGR% (2022-2032) 7.8% Top 5 Vendor Market Share ~30%

Key Takeaways

Maritime sat phone & internet devices segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period

Merchant ships segment will remain lucrative with a market share of 40.4% followed by fishing boats/vessels segment.

The rise in popularity of recreational boating is expected to increase the adoption of marine communication systems.

South Asia & Pacific marine communication market is set to register high CAGR, owing to the increasing demand of maritime digital data services in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The effects of the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak will extend well beyond health and the threat to human lives. There are already signs that the virus will significantly impact international trade and the shipping industry.

The epidemic has caused the shipping and maritime industry to face the worst circumstances as the workforce in these sectors has been shut down for the safety and prevention of the escalation of COVID-19. The market disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 5%-7% Year on Year (YoY) decrease in annual maritime communication equipment’s in 2020.

However, amid the pandemic, various governments globally has continued to focus on developing and innovating marine communication technologies by launching advanced marine communication satellites for faster and reliable data transfer between shores and ships. For instance, on September 2020, China has launched its 3rd maritime satellite into space to carry out high-precision maritime environment monitoring. Thus, the continued innovation in maritime communication technologies has resulted in significant growth in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value

in 2021 US$ 4,112.0 Mn Market CAGR

2022 to 2032 7.8% Share of top 5

players Around 30% Forecast

Period 2022-2032 Historical

Data Available

for 2017-2021 Market

Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa Key Countries

Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa Key Segments

Covered Products, Services, Applications, and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • Icom Inc.



• Inmarsat



• Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.



• Garmin Ltd.



• FLIR Systems, Inc.



• Cobham SATCOM



• Navico



• Jotron



• Intellian Technologies



• Bochi Corporation



• Avatec Marine



• HZH Marine Group Co., Ltd.



• Matsutec



• Samyung ENC Report

Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Increasing Demand for VHF-based Data Exchange System

The VHF-based Data Exchange System (VDES) provides a robust and globally standard communication system for e-navigation. It supports the safety and efficiency of ship and shore operations. The reduced cost of deployment and improved communication is creating demand in various countries around the globe.

Moreover, marine electronic vendors are also focusing on offering cost-effective satellite-based communication. For instance, EGNOS, a European satellite-based augmentation service (SBAS), provides correction to GPS signals to increase the accuracy of position information. Thus, the demand for satellite-based communication system is driving the demand, and is fuelling the global marine communication market.

More Valuable Insights on Marine Communication Market

FMI’s report on the marine communication market is segmented into four major sections such as product (marine radio devices (fixed-mount VHF marine radios, handheld marine VHF radios, MF/HF radios), Marine Multifunction Displays (MFDs), Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) (AIS transponders, AIS receivers), Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) Terminals, Marine Radars, VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), maritime sat phone & internet devices, others) services (consulting services, integration & installation services, and after-sales support & maintenance services), application (fishing boats/vessels, merchant ships, recreational vessels, working vessels, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the marine communication market.

