Rescue One Financial’s Expertise Solves Personal Debt Problems and Ends The Unfair Financial Stigma

“A lot of people feel shame for the debt they’ve incurred, and it puts a lot of mental and emotional strain on them when it ends up being more than they can handle,” says Bradley Smith, founder of the rapidly growing debt relief company Rescue One Financial. “It’s not their fault, and nothing is final no matter how overwhelming things might seem. That’s the core message we give our clients as we guide them through a realistic, achievable, and stress-free path to debt freedom.”

Rescue One Financial is offering timely, much-needed service, given that recent estimates suggest the average American currently owes more than $150,000 in debt for everything from credit cards to car loans. That means people could be living paycheck to paycheck regardless of how much money they’re making, and the negative effect this can have on mental health is well known.

“It’s easy to feel trapped and helpless with debt when your financial reality isn’t where you hoped it would be. It can hurt you emotionally and mentally,” says Smith. “We tell people that debt is not life-defining - it doesn’t need to dominate your mind and mood every day.”

Debt has a tendency to snowball, and studies show how it directly affects mental stress, marriages, anxiety, and meaningful parts of our lives. The business of debt settlement goes beyond simply managing money and budgets better. It is personal.

That’s why Rescue One Financial places just as much emphasis on compassion in its debt relief services as it does in expertly crafting plans to free people from debt. Highlighting that success, it’s currently 12th in the nation on the Inc. 500 for financial companies.

Rescue One Financial’s hands-on and considerate approach to debt management and relief helps to explain why the company continues to enjoy rapid growth, helping more than 500,000 clients to date. The company, based in Irvine, California, helps people of all backgrounds across the United States tackle their debt with a team of more than 180 financial consultants.

One reason that Rescue One Financial was able to launch and grow so quickly is Smith’s 18-plus years of experience in the financial services industry, starting on Wall Street.

Smith’s deep knowledge of the sector is why he was invited to join the Forbes Council, an invite-only organization in which entrepreneurs and executives offer their insights on how people can improve their networking and professional skills.

Helping others gain freedom from debt and learn financial literacy is also a personal quest for Smith, who has detailed his own struggles with large debt in an interview with Inc.

“Unfortunately, there is a major lack of financial literacy across the country, and to no fault of their own, we see people needing our services because of that,” says Smith. “We help our clients realize they are not to blame, and that there are steps they can take to get to where they want to be both in terms of eliminating their debt and planning a solid financial future.”





