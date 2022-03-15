Datavault Builder to host a Hands-On Lab Session at the WWDVC 2022 in Vermont, USA

Datavault Builder Logo WWDVC Logo User Interface of Datavault Builder. The visual design helps to facilitate the collaboration between business and IT and makes data modeling more accessible for less technical users. The interactive Data Lineage increases data auditability throughout the Data lifecycle. Automated documentation, the visual element and standardized development approach help to stay on top of your data model and data processing Attendees at a Session

Datavault Builder Announces Platinum Sponsorship at the WWDVC and is slated to host a Hands-On Lab Session at the event at Stowe, Vermont, USA.

We found in Datavault Builder a very powerful DWH automation tool, which increases the speed of developing our data warehouse significantly.” — Stephan Lorenz, Datawarehouse Architect, healthcare

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2150 Datavault Builder AG today announced the Platinum Sponsorship of the World-Wide Data Vault Consortium that takes place in Vermont, USA from May 22-27, 2022.

A spokesperson noted, “We are happy to be a platinum sponsor at the WWDVC Conference this year. It is the 4th time we’ve participated in this event where thought leaders of DV 2.0 and open minds from the Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence community get together. We look forward to engaging with the community during the event and sharing experiences, best practices, and customer success stories.”

Datavault Builder’s mission is to empower organizations to “Make the right decisions. Now. Data-driven.” Datavault Builder is an award-winning, visual Data Vault driven Data Warehouse automation tool covering all aspects and phases of a Data Warehouse solution including design & development, lifecycle management, and operations.

In Datavault Builder’s Hands-on Lab session, Petr Beles will demonstrate Datavault Builder and show how the tool empowers organizations to use their data to make the right decisions. Participants will experience how easy it is to build a Data Vault model with Datavault Builder using the visual UI. In the session, participants will build their own small Data Vault Model and generate a working implementation from staging to the reporting layer. At session’s end, participants will understand how to work in agile sprints and enhance collaboration within your team and the organization, using the features of Datavault Builder. Petr will give insights about the latest features of Datavault Builder Version 6 including CI/CD and SCD Type 2 capability as an out of the features, and what is in the product development pipeline for this year.

About Datavault Builder: Datavault Builder is a visual DV 2.0 driven Data Warehouse automation tool covering all aspects and phases of a DWH including:

- Design & Development

- Lifecycle Management

- Operations

Datavault Builder is designed to empower organizations to develop and automate their scalable data warehouse solution in an agile way. It adds a business perspective to technical implementations for facilitating collaboration throughout the organization; integrates new sources and growing amount of data agile, manages operational costs through the continuous managed maintenance of technical patterns and a standardized approach; and ensures full transparency of your model and data by automated documentation and data lineage modules.

To learn more about Datavault Builder’s session at the WWDVC Conference and to register, you can visit the conference website. The event runs from May 22-27 at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, VT, USA, a full-service resort with amenities and access to sightseeing in the Green Mountain State. When you purchase an in-person ticket, you will be given access to the whole conference virtually as well, should your plans need to change for any reason. Datavault Builder hopes you will join them at this event for a week of learning and networking.

As a platinum sponsor of WWDVC 2022, Datavault Builder has secured a limited number of discounted coupons for the event. Any customers wishing to attend the event can use the promo code dvbuilder22 to receive 20% off registration through May 1st, 2022.

