ADNia’s BI Leaders to Attend WWDVC 2022 With a Cohort of Data Vault & BI Experts

WWDVC Logo

Attendees at a Session

Stoweflake Resort and Spa

Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

In the respect of the technological orientation of our customer, we make sure that they deploy their BI solution in the state of the art”
— Patrick Lavallée, BI Architect & Co-Founder

QUEBEC CITY, QC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADNia Conseils is a Canadian-based consulting agency specializing in business intelligence, analytics, and data warehousing. Their seasoned advisors have enabled ADNia to earn a reputation of choice in the BI sector in Quebec.

Using a personalized approach, ADNia implements BI best practices to build an analytical ecosystem no matter the technological orientation

"We integrated the Data Vault approach into our reference architecture 5 years ago, and now, with more than 15 certified professionals, ADNia is positioned as the Data Vault leader on the Quebec BI consultation market, for the benefit of our clients." said, Patrick Lavallée, Co-Founder and spokerperson for ADNia Inc.

"A certified and proven approach was what attracted ADNia to the Data Vault 2.0 methodology. ADNia is continually investing in the ongoing training of the team and in certification processes. Each ADNia consultant must be up to date and on the lookout for the latest BI trends. ", he added.

The 2022 edition of the WWDVC will allow the team to exchange with other Data Vault experts, to participate in practical sessions and to have discussions on how the Data Vault approach influences the projects and the BI architecture.

As a Gold Sponsor of WWDVC 2022, ADNia has secured a limited number of discounted coupons for the event. Those wishing to attend the event can use the promo code adnia22 to receive 15% off registration through May 1st, 2022.

Register right here: https://wwdvc.com/#tile_registration

Patrick Lavallée
ADNia Conseils Inc.
+1 418-802-8575
