George Cacioppo Weighs in How 5G Networks Will Impact the Future of Cloud Gaming
George Cacioppo on How 5G Networks Will Impact the Future of Cloud GamingSAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud computing makes it easier to deliver entertaining content to people on the go. George Cacioppo notes that 5G networking will enable high-speed game playing on mobile devices.
With the advent of high-speed 5G networking as it rolls out from various mobile phone providers, George Cacioppo notes that these broadband smartphone connections will encourage more game playing to people who are on the go.
George Cacioppo on the Promise of More Fun Thanks to 5G Connections to the Cloud for Gaming
Born in Suffolk County, New York, and now residing in San Diego, California, George Cacioppo is a veteran of the gaming industry. For eight years, he led development and operations for the PlayStation Network at Sony. He focuses on developing, operating, and making innovations in consumer digital e-commerce as well as media and gaming.
Over the years, he has developed a passion for technology, especially in ways that can support better consumer experiences. That’s why Cacioppo has been paying such close attention to the growth in cloud computing services, especially as they relate to supporting games via 5G networks.
Black Belt Gamer noted that 5G networks provide speeds up to 10Gbps. That’s ten times faster than what current 4G LTE connections can deliver.
This means it will be easier to play complex games that require a lot of computation and massive amounts of data streaming to people’s smartphones. Mobile gaming based on the cloud was worth $1.15 billion in 2020, with experts predicting this will rise to $2.7 billion in 2026.
New Possibilities for Players With Edge Computing Combined With 5G Streaming, Per George Cacioppo
For the most part, the games people play while on the go are processed by the smartphones they hold in their hands. Local processing makes sense compared to cloud computing processors when the gaming experience is compromised by the lag time between the smartphone and a server.
Since players prize immediate interaction with their gaming environment, they would rather take care of all of the game processing using their own phone. But as noted by Ericsson, edge computing changes this experience drastically.
With multiple small data hubs comprising the mobile edge network, you can process games much closer to the people who are connecting via smartphones. The shorter distance results in much smaller lag times, which makes for a heightened gaming experience.
What’s more, George Cacioppo points out that cloud-based gaming that’s accelerated with local nodes for edge computing in a mobile network means you don’t have to synchronize multiple smartphones of all the individuals who are connected to the same online game.
George Cacioppo Sees a World Where More People Connect During Gaming Thanks to 5G and Edge Computing
With cloud and edge computing combined with 5G connections for mobile devices, it’s clear that more people than ever before will be connecting to games hosted online.
These high-speed wireless networks will not only enable better game-playing experiences, but they will also help individuals connect with one another. The social aspect of playing games via cloud computing may have profound changes in our culture.
